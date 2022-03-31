The pond at the East Cheyenne Community Open Space. Photo provided on March 30, 2022, and taken by Jeanie Vetter, a greenway and parks planner at the city of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department.
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will soon temporarily close for the coming wildlife season part of a large open space.
The good news for those who enjoy recreating at the East Cheyenne Community Open Space is that the northern portion of the site will remain open. Hours are sunrise to sunset.
The seasonal closure of the open space’s east park pond area is to begin April 1 and last until July 15, according to a Wednesday announcement. It noted that this period of time is when many species of wildlife, including waterfowl, are nesting and raising their offspring.
“This area contains a large pond, which provides valuable habitat for many species of wildlife and is especially important to many species of waterfowl,” city officials said in a news release. “Disturbances at this time can cause” such animals “to abandon their nests or cause stress to young birds that cannot fly.”
For outdoor lovers who bring their pets with them on trips to the open space, the city asks that you keep your own animals under control. The goal is for them to “not harass the wildlife or nearby livestock.” And of course, keep your pet on a leash, please.
The city also reminds people that you can park in the parking lot along East Pershing Boulevard before you go out and “enjoy the natural area.”
The East Cheyenne Community Open Space is a 105-acre site. The area to be closed represents only about a third of the entire open space, according to Jeanie Vetter, a greenway and parks planner at the city of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department, who spoke in a brief phone interview.