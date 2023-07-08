CHEYENNE — On June 17, Adrian Moreno collapsed in a Macy’s department store, experiencing heart palpitations and shortness of breath. He later found out that the experience he had was likely a “mini stroke.”
Moreno was able to get home safely and has since felt better, but, for more than a year, stress has been piling up for the once bubbly and energetic 33-year-old.
After being stopped by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in June of 2022, Moreno and his spouse, Ulises Meza-Pelayo, have lost the ability to run their business in their home state of Colorado. They allege that the stop was frivolous and founded on racial bias.
The Highway Patrol initiated an internal Professional Standards review of these allegations, and an agency spokesman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday that the investigation determined the allegations to be “unfounded.”
Instead of giving the men a conventional ticket, the trooper — after running their insurance information and discovering that Moreno and Meza-Pelayo run a transportation business — asked them to submit to a Level 1 U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Inspection. Moreno and Meza-Pelayo have consistently maintained that they were driving through Wyoming for personal reasons that day, towing two trucks to their aunt in South Dakota.
The inspection report had two “out-of-service” violations — citations that halt someone’s ability to operate a transportation business until they are resolved. The report incorrectly listed the passenger, Meza-Pelayo, as the driver.
Since then, Moreno and Meza-Pelayo have been struggling to make ends meet. They say this has taken a toll on their physical and emotional well-being.
“Oh, the mental torment this has caused me,” Moreno said.
“I can’t even put it into perspective how bad this has been — the torture that this has been. I’ve had insomnia. I’ve had days where I feel like I’m gonna lose it, like my head’s gonna explode. I want to give up.”
Since being pulled over, Moreno and Meza-Pelayo have gone through nearly all of their savings, gotten eviction notices and exhausted themselves trying to restore the ability to run their business. The two said they feel like they have run out of options to get back to the life they once lived. With debt piling high and the inability to meet family obligations, a sense of hopelessness has been looming over the Moreno/Meza-Pelayo household.
‘The American Dream’
Last year, Moreno and Meza-Pelayo felt like they finally caught a break. After spending nearly a decade working in industries like commercial aviation and landscaping in Colorado and Wyoming, the couple found a job that allowed them to live the life they dreamed of, while being their own bosses.
“We’re over here (living) the American Dream, you know: starting your own business, making your own money. We’re doing what Americans, or people that come to America, want to do,” Moreno said.
Moreno moved to the Denver area from Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2009 because of his passion for aviation — wanting to be closer to one of the nation’s major hub airports. Over the next decade, he worked for several different airlines. Meza-Pelayo, born in Mexico, moved to Colorado as a young man in the mid-2000s. The two met and began their relationship in 2012.
Throughout his time in Denver, Moreno worked for United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Denver Air Connection. But he was hit by a car in 2014, shattering his knee and drastically restricting his mobility for the next several years. At the time, they were planning to move to Gillette so Moreno could take another aviation-related job. They hoped they could cut expenses by leaving Denver, but the accident cost him the position.
“The day that I got hit was actually going to be my release date (from my old job),” he said.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo still spent some time in Gillette but say they had to leave in 2017 after Meza-Pelayo was beaten in what the couple says was an anti-gay hate crime.
Meza-Pelayo had several broken bones and had a tooth removed because of the attack. The couple felt unsafe and moved back to Colorado soon after.
Moreno went into airline customer service and later got promoted, working in communications and public relations. Meza-Pelayo, in early 2020, was working as a groundskeeper at the apartment complex where he lived with Moreno.
“I was working as a groundskeeper there, until my (work) permit expired,” he said. “But that allowed us to get a discounted rate, and I had some money. I didn’t have to leave for work.”
At the start of the pandemic, after health and personal issues took their toll, the two decided to start their own trucking business. Moreno could drive long distances — keeping weight off of his bad knee — and Meza-Pelayo would be able to handle more physically demanding tasks, like operating heavy machinery.
Immigration issues made getting a work permit and steady employment difficult for Meza-Pelayo. The business — registered in both of their names — seemed like it could fix many of the hardships the two had faced. So long as it was registered under his name, Meza-Pelayo could have steady employment.
“I’m not kidding, I (started getting contracts) because I’m bubbly,” Moreno said. “I’d literally go in and say ‘Hey,’ (with a big smile).”
Now living in Thornton, Colorado, the business allowed them to afford two high-end trucks, a spacious apartment and send money back to their families in Mexico.
From smaller Denver-area businesses to The Home Depot, the couple used their two GMC Sierras to pick up quick-turn contracts across the city. Once they started getting higher-paying contracts, the couple — for the first time — could afford to explore the country on their own terms.
“Our dogs travel with us everywhere,” Moreno said. “(We always) drive to where we’re going. You get to see more.”
“I like watching landscapes, too,” Meza-Pelayo added.
With financial freedom and nobody else to answer to, they say the business was on track to make close to $1 million in 2022.
“We made $436,000 in six months,” Moreno said. “It’s not far-fetched to say that it could’ve been a million-dollar year.”
June 1, 2022
Their fortunes changed as Moreno and Meza-Pelayo were driving from Denver to Rapid City, South Dakota, on June 1, 2022. They intended to visit Moreno’s aunt — who he said was always accepting of their relationship — to celebrate Pride Month. The couple agreed to tow two of their aunt’s trucks to her home from Denver so she wouldn’t have to make a separate trip for them.
Early on in their trip, after stopping for gas in Cheyenne, the two were pulled over by now-Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dustin Ragon next to Frontier Park. Moreno says Ragon kept his hand on his service weapon throughout the interaction.
“I don’t know if this has ever happened to you, where, like, a cop looks at you from the other side of the highway or going the opposite direction and is like, ‘I’m going I’ll pull you over, buddy,” Moreno said. “That’s exactly what happened. He hauled ass to the next break — no lights, anything like that — and then came up right behind us.
“He got so close behind our vehicle, I’m like, ‘Dude, he’s about to hit us,’” Moreno said. “So, I just let off the gas completely. Next thing you know, we’re going like 30 miles an hour. And during that time that we slowed down, he crept up on the side of the truck, looked into the cabin, looked at us and slammed on the brakes, got behind us and turned on the cherries. We came to stop right there in front of Frontier Days. Nobody around. No cars, no cameras, no nothing.”
Moreno said nothing on the truck identified it as a commercial vehicle, and it did not have any of the markings or decals that regulations require a commercial vehicle to have. Ragon asked them to submit to a Level 1 USDOT inspection, the most comprehensive search of a commercial vehicle, despite the couple towing the trucks privately.
According to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, a Level 1 inspection is an exhaustive examination of a driver’s fitness, travel documentation, vehicle and trailer condition, electronics and any drug use or other issues with the vehicle, trailer or driver. Moreno says Ragon failed to do any of this, except checking their documents.
“Driver’s license, insurance and registration, that was it,” Moreno said.
When asked for comment by the WTE, the Highway Patrol maintained the validity of the inspection.
“(A trooper needs) reasonable suspicion that a vehicle is being operated as a commercial motor vehicle, as defined by federal and state statute,” Sgt. Jeremy Beck told the WTE.
The process, which Moreno said took around an hour, did not end in a ticket. Instead, they were given a driver/vehicle examination report listing nine commercial carrier violations. Two of these constituted “out-of-service” violations. In a signed declaration, Moreno testified that he was not operating commercially, making the violations unwarranted and legally inapplicable.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo claim that, for much of the stop, Ragon was in his vehicle.
Moreno’s testimony says he was driving the vehicle at the time, but the ticket was given to Meza-Pelayo. Photos given to the WTE corroborate that Meza-Pelayo was in the passenger seat and Moreno was in the driver’s seat at the time of the stop.
“Lt. Ragon identified Mr. Pelayo as the driver of the vehicle upon stopping the truck and triple axle gooseneck trailer on his initial contact at the passenger front door,” Beck told the WTE.
By July, the two were out of work. The out-of-service violations caused their company to lose its insurance and, in the process, suspended their license to operate.
The couple contacted Cheyenne NAACP Chapter President Stephen Latham, who was able to watch a video of their encounter with Ragon. He said he could also verify that Moreno was the driver.
“Adrian was the driver, it wasn’t Ulises,” Latham told the WTE. “I don’t understand why they did all this to the passenger and not Adrian.”
Moreno claims that Ragon asked him to step out of the vehicle, which is corroborated by the photos provided to the WTE. He claims that Ragon verbally threatened him, pointing to damage on the side of his Highway Patrol vehicle and saying that he would have initiated a “PIT maneuver” to stop them, if necessary.
Last year, Latham was able to review dashcam footage of the stop from Ragon’s vehicle. While there was no audio and Latham could not see the whole encounter, he recalled and noted a few key details.
“One part of it showed Adrian smiling and waving at the cop when they were leaving,” Latham said. “They said to me, ‘That should prove that the encounter was good.’ I said, ‘That doesn’t prove diddly to me.’ For several reasons, number one, is the main fact that he’s a law enforcement officer and Adrian is a minority. He’s going to do whatever he can to keep himself safe. He doesn’t know what’s gonna happen or what that guy is going to do to him. He already feels his stop was unwarranted.”
“Lt. Ragon was a respondent in the complaint filed by Mr. Moreno and is aware of the allegations made by Mr. Moreno,” Beck said in response to the WTE’s questions about the stop. “... Mr. Moreno’s bias complaint was investigated and determined to be unfounded.”
Moreno said they were told, verbally, the video of the encounter was no longer available.
“There’s no reason that should not be existing,” Latham said. “I know, at the (Cheyenne) Police Department, they still have videos from a year ago.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle has filed a public records request with the Highway Patrol, asking for any and all video or audio from the stop on June 1, 2022. The Highway Patrol has until July 29 to respond to the request.
The ripple effects from the stop — Moreno and Meza-Pelayo say — have yet to go away.
Without work
“I’m in the most heinous predicament,” Moreno said. “He has me pushed against a wall to make me do a bad decision. ... To make me get in trouble, because I’m hurting so bad for money.”
It took about a month for Moreno and Meza-Pelayo to realize the full effect these violations ultimately had on their business. They have attempted to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Colorado Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and USDOT to rectify the situation. All of these agencies, they say, have yet to give the relief they want. They say requests by their lawyer have gone unanswered.
The citation and out-of-service violations triggered a safety audit of Moreno’s and Meza-Pelayo’s business.
“They take a while to get assigned,” Moreno said. “My first one was set for Jan. 3, which happened to be the same day I was marked for out-of-service.”
Initially, people at the Colorado FMCSA sympathized with Moreno and Meza-Pelayo and canceled the audit, they say. But the audit was initiated again later; Moreno and Meza-Pelayo presume it was by the same trooper.
“It said that we were traveling out of state during interstate commerce without the correct documents, so they needed to audit us,” Moreno said. “(The Colorado FMCSA) removed it, said it was meritless. Same thing for the tickets; they were upset. ... And then, a few months ago, I get another audit again, and it’s for the same reason.”
The second audit was scheduled for mid-June, but Moreno says he hasn’t heard anything from the people who were supposed to conduct the audit. Given the difficulty their business has had in the past year, complying with the audit would present its own challenge.
“It would completely cripple us even more,” he said. “For example, to do the audit, your vehicle’s registration has to be up to date. You have to have insurance.”
Part of the complications of this initial citation is their inability to get proper insurance. With out-of-service violations on one’s record, few — if any — insurers for commercial carriers would take that business on as a client.
“I can’t get commercial insurance, so there’s already one violation,” Moreno said. “My plates aren’t registered because they’re expired, that’s another violation. And then that gets reported to my DOT number, and then that drops our score even lower.
“There’s no way possible — in this entire universe — that I can do anything to successfully complete the audit because of the position they put us in. And again, that goes back to the whole structural racism portion,” Moreno continued.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo eventually retained the services of Brandon Wiseman, an attorney from Indiana who specializes in cases involving the USDOT. Wiseman sent letters — two of which were obtained by the WTE — to various agencies on their behalf.
In a letter dated April 13, 2023, Wiseman reached out to the Wyoming Division of the FMCSA, requesting the immediate removal of the alleged violations given to Moreno and Meza-Pelayo from their account.
“In mid-March, you indicated the agency’s attorneys were looking into this matter, but I have not heard anything further,” Wiseman wrote. “Allowing clearly erroneous information to persist calls the validity of the entire system into question, and, as you know, has contributed to cynicism within the industry (and the U.S. Congress) about the system over the past decade.”
Wiseman said in the letter that the matter had “drastic implications” for Moreno and Meza-Pelayo. They say they never got a follow-up from the Wyoming FMCSA after this letter.
Another letter, dated March 17, 2023, was directed to the Commercial Carrier Section of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Moreno says that division has yet to respond to Wiseman’s requests for relief. Wiseman also requested they remove the alleged violations from their business account with the Safety Measurement System, calling them “erroneous as a matter of law.”
“I understand my client has previously requested this same relief and that the state has, thus far, refused to remove the violations, despite them being clearly incorrect,” Wiseman wrote. “For this reason, we are requesting this matter be escalated to and resolved by FMCSA. ... In sum, my client was NOT operating ‘in commerce’ at the time of the inspection and, therefore, was NOT subject to the provisions of the (FMCSA regulations) cited in the attached inspection report.”
“Again, this particular move was for personal reasons, no different than if your (sic) or I were transporting our own personal property on a U-Haul trailer,” Wiseman continued in the letter. “There were no identifying placards or markings on the sides of the truck or trailer that would have suggested otherwise. ... It’s my understanding that the officer only decided to treat this as a commercial vehicle inspection after reviewing insurance information indicating the power unit was insured under a commercial policy. As the FMCSA knows (and the state of Wyoming should know), insurance coverage by a business does not, itself, render all transportation performed in that vehicle commercial in nature.”
Beck said the Highway Patrol reviewed Ragon’s report at several levels.
“No response was made directly back to Mr. Moreno’s counsel, as the Wyoming Highway Patrol position was made clear in the FMCSA DataQs,” Beck said to the WTE.
Much of the dialogue between Moreno, Meza-Pelayo, the Highway Patrol and the FMCSA was done through the DataQs system, a nationwide computer network that keeps track of federal and state FMCSA data.
A letter to the WHP Commercial Carrier Section by Joshua Camp, division administrator at the FMCSA, dated March 30, 2023, was provided to the WTE by Beck.
“There was no further evidence provided that refutes the findings from the (DataQs challenge from October 2022),” Camp wrote, quoting the statement Highway Patrol made in February when it closed a request for data review by Moreno and Meza-Pelayo.
In his letter to the Highway Patrol, Wiseman also directly condemned the agency, insinuating that they were wrongfully placing the burden of proof on Moreno and Meza-Pelayo.
“Contrary to the Highway Patrol’s suggestion otherwise, my client has no obligation to disprove that he was operating in commerce at the time of the inspection (though he clearly did so),” he wrote. “Rather, it is the state’s burden to prove that he was operating in commerce, which it has not done.”
Camp wrote that DataQ analysts often ask drivers to submit additional information.
“Placing the burden of proof on the carrier to submit additional evidence is consistent with the DataQs Analyst Guide,” Camp wrote in his letter to WHP. “(It) notes that DataQs analysts must determine whether the requestor submitted sufficient documentation to support his (request for data relief).”
Camp also wrote that Ragon factored in Moreno’s assertion that he was operating privately when he initiated the investigation.
“The inspection report also illustrates that (Ragon) already considered the motor carrier’s statement that (he) was not engaged in a commercial trip,” Camp wrote. “The inspection report noted that while the driver claimed that the trip was not commercial, and that the vehicles were picked up for his aunt in South Dakota, there were ‘no temp tags on the vehicle for sale to person, no paperwork for vehicles,’ and that the driver stated the trip was being paid for. The driver also admitted to taking cars to California previously.”
Because they say the burden of proof is on Moreno and Meza-Pelayo, Camp wrote that they have “not demonstrated that FMCSA’s determination that it is subject to the (FMCSA’s regulations) was erroneous.”
According to Moreno, Wiseman recommended that they seek representation for a civil rights lawsuit, and that he would not be able to help them further without charging them more for the same work.
Camp’s letter ended with a recommendation that the Highway Patrol not make any corrections to the data in DataQs.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo say they are still looking into how they will pursue a lawsuit for violation of their civil rights. They have recently gotten into contact with a law firm that has begun intake for their case.
Mama’s boys
Their inability to run the business has not just negatively affected them. They say it’s hurt their families, as well. Since starting the business, Moreno has sent money to his grandmother in New Mexico and his biological mother in Mexico.
Moreno says that his grandmother — who raised him since he was 8 — is dealing with health problems while trying to keep a job.
“My grandma is dying,” he said. “And I haven’t been able to give her the life that I want to. ... She has a lot of heart complications, her lungs aren’t good, stuff like that.”
Since money has become tight again, he says his grandmother has been having trouble getting enough to eat.
“Yesterday, I asked her what she had for dinner. She had two chicken wings, that’s it,” he said. “That’s not even enough for my little dog.”
Meza-Pelayo’s younger brother, 18, just graduated high school. Despite their parents lacking resources and facing financial hardships in rural Mexico, he was able to get straight A’s and win a regional championship for calculus.
“To go to school, he has to travel an hour there on an ATV and an hour back every day,” Meza-Pelayo said. “I’m so proud of him, that he did all that.”
Because of his good grades and performance in math, he was given an opportunity to take a trip with his classmates to Guadalajara, his first time in a big city.
“All my other siblings came together and contributed money so that he could have, like, a hotel and clothing and, like, food,” Meza-Pelayo said. “He’s never gonna be able to do this again, you know? I just felt bad because I just can’t right now. I know that if we had (money) available ...”
“It would just be us,” Moreno finished. “Nobody else would have to put money in.”
“It gives me so much anger because not only that, we have his parents and my mom in a Third World country where you can’t do s---,” Moreno said. “You gotta go look for food under a rock, dammit.”
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo still don’t have any recourse or, currently, any hope of getting their business back. While searching for an attorney to pursue their complaints as a civil rights case, they are still unsure how, or when, their financial and personal hardships that have come from this traffic stop will end.
“We were trying to help change everyone’s lives,” Moreno said. “We were those people that were going to break this poverty cycle, but we have this here. It’s a simple thing of (the trooper) just backspacing (on his computer).”