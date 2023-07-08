CHEYENNE — On June 17, Adrian Moreno collapsed in a Macy’s department store, experiencing heart palpitations and shortness of breath. He later found out that the experience he had was likely a “mini stroke.”

Moreno was able to get home safely and has since felt better, but, for more than a year, stress has been piling up for the once bubbly and energetic 33-year-old.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus