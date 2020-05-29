CHEYENNE – This week, the city of Cheyenne announced relocation plans for the Cheyenne Transit Program transfer center and administration offices.
The estimated completion date is December 2021. At the May 26 City Council meeting, the governing body authorized the submission of an application to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a Wyoming Bus and Bus Facilities Grant. The grant would be applied for the purchase of the new CTP facility.
Additionally, the city is currently pursuing federal grant funding for the project. The estimated total project cost for the relocation is $1.3 million. A downtown bus stop location will remain active following relocation.
The relocation will move both the transfer center and administration offices from its current site at the Jack R. Spiker Parking Structure, 322 W. Lincolnway, to 2400 E. Lincolnway. The proposed new site will be on the north side of East Lincolnway, near Walgreens.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization’s public process will be followed during this relocation process, which includes public meetings and surveys for the surrounding population and CTP passengers. At this time, land-use change notifications to surrounding homes has been completed. Public meetings will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
For more information on the CTP, visit www.cheyennecity.org/252/Transit. Due to COVID-19, services remain available to all Cheyenne residents but are limited to single passenger paratransit services for essential trips. For more information on those services, go to https://bit.ly/2T6uKC1.