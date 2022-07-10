Cheyenne is using just over $1 million in grant funding already in its transit fund to purchase a property at 1800 Westland Road from V&M Properties LLC. This will be the new home of the Cheyenne Transit Program. Photo captured via screenshot on April 18, 2022. Source: Google.
Cheyenne Transit vehicles sit in their garage Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in east Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The logo for the Cheyenne Transit Program.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program will close for a day due to Cheyenne Day, the city has announced.
On Wednesday, July 27, the point-to-point bus service's office will be closed, according to Friday's news release. And, it said, "No buses will run."
Also on that day, some other government-related operations will be closed. For instance, according to the website of Laramie County Community College, LCCC's Cheyenne campus also will be closed for Cheyenne Day.
Cheyenne Day often features a number of festivities, and is the day in the middle of Cheyenne Frontier Days when Laramie County residents are encouraged to get out and enjoy the event.
Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.