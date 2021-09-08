CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program will reinstate fare collection beginning Monday, Oct. 4. CTP waived fares in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CTP takes the health and safety of the community and customers very seriously, according to a news release, which is why it has waited to collect fares until it felt it could do so safely. Passenger fares do not comprise a large portion of CTP’s operating budget, but are obligated to be fiscally responsible while continuing to connect customers to the community.

Fares will be reinstated at $1.50 for all passengers and all trips. There will be no discounted fares; however, grant funds allow passengers 60 and older who have a current CTP-issued senior ID card to ride free, with a voluntary contribution encouraged. CTP will accept "1-RIDE" farebox passes, but will not accept other farebox passes at this time. CTP will accept punch cards, but will not restart punch card sales until route service is restored.

A date when fixed-route bus services resume is still to be determined. CTP continues working toward fully staffing driver positions and intends a return to fixed-route service as soon as possible.

Face masks on buses will continue to be required.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus