...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Cheyenne Transit Program to start collecting fares again Oct. 4
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program will reinstate fare collection beginning Monday, Oct. 4. CTP waived fares in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CTP takes the health and safety of the community and customers very seriously, according to a news release, which is why it has waited to collect fares until it felt it could do so safely. Passenger fares do not comprise a large portion of CTP’s operating budget, but are obligated to be fiscally responsible while continuing to connect customers to the community.
Fares will be reinstated at $1.50 for all passengers and all trips. There will be no discounted fares; however, grant funds allow passengers 60 and older who have a current CTP-issued senior ID card to ride free, with a voluntary contribution encouraged. CTP will accept "1-RIDE" farebox passes, but will not accept other farebox passes at this time. CTP will accept punch cards, but will not restart punch card sales until route service is restored.
A date when fixed-route bus services resume is still to be determined. CTP continues working toward fully staffing driver positions and intends a return to fixed-route service as soon as possible.