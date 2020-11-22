CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Transitional Center had its first positive COVID-19 test in late October, but one resident who was quarantined said the facility seemed wholly unprepared for the possibility.
“They just kind of threw us in here and didn’t know what to do,” said the resident, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation by facility staff.
Cheyenne Transitional Center, which is owned by private corrections company CoreCivic, is a contractor for the Wyoming Department of Corrections as part of its adult community corrections program. Adult community corrections facilities are an alternative to incarceration and can help formerly incarcerated people transition back into the community by providing housing and case management services, according to the Department of Corrections website.
On Oct. 30, the resident received a phone call informing her that one of her three roommates had tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, she said, she was told she could go to work at her second job in the evening, but she was later told to return to the facility to quarantine. The roommate who tested positive was separated from the group and isolated in a different room.
The center did not test her or any other potentially exposed residents, nor was testing provided for residents prior to the positive case, she said.
People living at the transitional center pay $560 per month for rent, the resident said. Despite being unable to leave the building for close to two weeks, CoreCivic spokesperson Ryan Gustin said “rent was still required to be paid,” though “any costs associated with moving from one level of the program to the next and/or completion of the program were waived.”
“It ticks me off because now ... I have to go bust my tail to make up for the two weeks that I didn’t get paid,” the resident said.
Resident 1: Facility unprepared for quarantine
The resident said she and her roommates were told they would need to call the front desk if they needed anything, but the resident assumed that because they were unable to leave their rooms, they would be offered dinner that evening. It never came – nor did breakfast or lunch the next day.
In one instance, two bowls of cereal were brought to the room, apparently for the three women to share. They had to call staff to ask for milk.
Gustin said residents had to make sure to call and request each one of their meals.
“An extra supply of meals are prepared each day in case a resident forgets to make this call or misses the time frame in which meals are delivered,” he said. “Any claim of a resident not being offered a meal during quarantine is patently false.”
According to the resident, she and her roommates ate food brought to them by her employer or by friends during every lunch and dinner they were in quarantine.
The resident, who said she normally does not eat many meals at the facility because she works two full-time jobs, said she thinks more should have been done to ensure she and her roommates had enough food while they were confined to their room.
“They should’ve just brought the meals to our door either way,” the resident said. “They didn’t do that.”
One of the resident’s employers said she contacted him near the beginning of the quarantine to ask if he could bring them meals. People living at the facility are not allowed to have credit cards or bank accounts until they are 30 days from leaving the facility, she said, and staff were hesitant to handle cash because of a potential infection, so they hadn’t been able to order food.
“She called me and said, you know, ‘I’m hungry and I don’t know what to do,’” he said, calling his employee “an extremely hard worker.”
He tried to bring the resident and her roommates hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other cleaning supplies, but the supplies were not allowed into the facility because they contained either alcohol or bleach, he said. Instead, the resident and her roommates were given two unlabeled spray bottles and told only that whatever was in them would kill germs.
For the first full week they were quarantined, the resident said, she and her two roommates were not allowed to go outside. The three were confined to their room, large enough to hold three sets of bunk beds. The only exception was 30 minutes to shower and opportunities to do laundry.
The resident said she and her roommates had hoped to at least wash their sheets after finding out they may have been exposed, but she said they weren’t allowed to do laundry for several days.
Gustin confirmed that specific shower and laundry times had been put in place to keep the exposed residents isolated, but that “during the first few days, facility staff even volunteered to do the resident’s laundry, if so requested,” he said.
Things improved slightly after family members of the residents began calling the facility’s staff to question them, the resident said. The three eventually got a microwave in their room and were allowed to go outside in the alley area behind the facility a few times per day, and staff did ultimately accept the resident and her roommates’ cash and allowed them to pay for delivery.
The resident said she and her roommates also received unclear information about how long they would need to stay in isolation. Toward the beginning of the quarantine, the resident said she called facility director Jamie Goerner almost every day for updates, but Goerner said she was still trying to get in touch with the health department to find out how many days the residents were required to isolate. The resident and her roommates ultimately reached out to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department themselves.
When asked if CoreCivic’s facilities had plans in place in the event of a resident testing positive for COVID-19 and what those plans were, Gustin said: “Since even before any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our facilities, including the Cheyenne Transitional Center, we have rigorously followed the guidance of local, state and federal health authorities, as well as our government partners. CTC has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which have evolved over time, since the onset of the pandemic and we’re continuing to work closely (with) our government partner, Wyoming Department of Corrections to enhance procedures as needed.”
He also included a statement from CoreCivic that outlined its COVID-19 prevention plan.
The resident left quarantine Nov. 10 after 12 days and immediately returned to both of her jobs, where she said she works a combined 80 hours per week.
“I am exhausted, because I have to catch up,” she said.
Speaking about her experience in quarantine at the facility, the resident said: “It was like being back in my cell. I definitely will appreciate my freedom a little bit more and not take anything for granted, because that definitely was an eye-opener.”
Resident 2: CTC staff were “phenomenal” while I was sick
The resident who tested positive for COVID-19, who also asked to remain anonymous, described a different experience at Cheyenne Transitional Center.
“It’s funny to be in a transitional center and have such a positive experience,” she said. “The staff took very good care of me. For as sick as I was, they were phenomenal – very compassionate and sympathetic, very attentive.”
The woman said when she informed the facility she intended to get tested, they asked if she could get a rapid test and only return to the facility after she received the results. The woman agreed, then called the facility when she tested positive.
When she arrived, “it was very swift and brisk and ‘Grab your stuff, go to the quarantine room,’” she said.
The woman acknowledged that, because she was the first person to test positive at the facility, “it was kind of a panic.” She said she understood why her roommates would have been frustrated by the process, but that she personally did not have a negative experience.
The circumstances of the woman’s stay in isolation did differ somewhat from her three roommates, who spent their quarantine in a separate room. During nine of the 12 days, the woman said she felt very ill and did not request meals. She also wasn’t worried about the prospect of paying rent – working full-time as a server, the woman said she relies on tips, but during the time she was out sick, her employer averaged her regular hours and paid her minimum wage.
“Was it what I was used to? Absolutely not,” she said. “But I was still paid for my time out.”
Thinking about the nearly two weeks she was isolated, the woman drew comparisons to the Wyoming Women’s Center, the prison in Lusk, where she spent nearly a year. At the prison, she said, an inmate who was ill would be taken to the vacant mother-child unit, where they would have little human contact. Their cellmate would be taken to solitary confinement.
The woman said individuals would be in isolation “for far longer than they should be” because of overcrowding. Having COVID-19 at Cheyenne Transitional Center was a notable improvement.
“It showed me a very different side than how I thought I would have been treated, just from a DOC aspect,” she said.