CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police Department and Board of Public Utilities each launched new websites Wednesday.
“In many ways, a website serves as a first impression; a front porch to your community, if you will,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to launch these websites that provide a better user experience. As our reliance on technology continues to grow, it’s imperative that a website not only be informative, but functional for our community.”
Each new site provides an enhanced, clean and user-friendly experience, with simplified navigation compatible and responsive on both desktop and mobile devices, according to the release. Emphasizing service-based needs of residents, each site provides easier access to helpful tools, information and resources.
The redesign features language translation options and text-to-speech services; enabling the public to convert text to audio, enlarge text and highlight text on screen. With convenience in mind, the public can submit online forms based on department-specific needs, report a concern or apply to a board vacancy position. Additionally, access to make online payments, bids and proposals, minutes and agendas, and other commonly used features are located on the homepage.
All websites are powered by OpenCities. The Governing Body approved the city’s Professional Services Agreement with OpenCities at the Aug. 26, 2019, City Council meeting.
Each website retains its existing URL: www.cheyennecity.org, www.cheyennepd.org and www.cheyennebopu.org.