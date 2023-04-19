...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cheyenne Urban Forestry crews to spray spruce trees in parks, city-owned property
CHEYENNE – Crews from the city of Cheyenne’s Urban Forestry Division have been spraying spruce trees since Monday to prevent Ips beetle infestation at several city parks and city-owned properties.
Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with insecticide.
Residents are being asked to stay away from spraying crews and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.
If you have questions about the spraying operations, or to learn more about spruce Ips beetles, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428.