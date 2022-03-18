CHEYENNE – In an effort to further address the medical needs of veterans and to encourage them to seek medical care from the government, the VA Healthcare System recently opened an express care clinic in this city.
The facility just finished its first month of operation after opening on Feb. 14, and any veteran can walk in on weekdays without an appointment. It does not replace primary care services or an emergency department, and it is a place to go for minor injuries or illnesses.
This new clinic is part of the national VA system’s Veterans Express program, designed to make it easier for people to get health care services that are not complicated and are for common medical issues. It is located next to the emergency department, between the main entrance and the ambulance entrance.
“We’ve got 55,000 veterans that depend on us to be able to take care of the full spectrum of care, and to provide good access,” Cheyenne VA Medical Center Director Paul Roberts told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle during a tour on Thursday. “And the bottom line is, in this day and age, veterans have a choice in their health care. And if we can’t provide it here at the VA, they’re going to figure out where to go and where to get it.”
Now that COVID-19 case numbers have dropped significantly in Cheyenne’s VA hospital, and warmer weather is on its way, Roberts said it was a good time to invest in a new service. For veterans who have never used an urgent care center, he said he compares it to an active-duty sick call, which he used often during his career in the Army.
“It’s to help when we’re on active duty,” he explained. “Troops get in and get seen without having to go to the hospital.”
In interviews on the premises, there was much positive feedback.
Air Force veteran Misty McMullen attested to the easy-to-use, quick-paced service, as she first used the clinic last week. She only had to wait 10 minutes to be seen by a nurse practitioner, and her visit took a half hour total. She said this is a huge step for veterans who need quick medical help, and is important during the pandemic for those who need COVID-19 tests.
“I definitely felt like I was important,” she said, “and my care needs were met.”
Two nurse practitioners, with the support of other staffers, have been helping around nine veterans a day since the clinic opened. They serving veterans faster and helping to free up beds in other departments at the main VA hospital.
Longtime health care worker Jeni Wolfe said she also sees the benefit of veteran-focused care in the way she is able to uniquely handle patients. She said many veterans aren’t comfortable with connecting with a health care provider on the computer, or with the medical expert documenting the visit in front of the patient. So she makes it a point to sit down in a chair and connect one-on-one.
“They just need someone to sit and listen, and talk to them to find out what the actual problem is,” she said. “And it’s not rushed. We take the time to get to know them.”
Roberts said this passion for helping veterans stems from the recognition that only a small number of people volunteer for military service.
“Less than 1% of the United States population serves our country, less than 1% sign on the dotted line, and, in my mind, that makes you special,” Roberts said. “And it doesn’t matter whether you served during peacetime, whether you served during wartime, whether you deployed multiple times, and if you didn’t deploy at all. It’s one team, one fight.”