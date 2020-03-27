CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System officials have announced that the Loveland, Fort Collins, Sidney and Rawlins Community Clinics will be temporarily closed, effective Monday, March 30, due to concerns about COVID-19.
The providers and staff at each of the clinics have been converted to virtual care at this time, and VA officials recommend using telehealth (by phone or video) for veterans’ scheduled appointments. To help health care providers address the most urgent needs first, they ask that veterans use one of the VA’s online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns:
Secure Messaging: Veterans can send a secure message to their provider about any health concern or question.
VA Video Connect: The veteran’s provider may ask them to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, veterans can prepare themselves.
Veterans desiring an appointment for urgent health care issues not related to coronavirus should call their provider at 888-483-9127 or send a message through their My HealtheVet account.
Because this is a rapidly changing situation, the best way to get the most up-to-date facility information is to check the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s website at www.cheyenne.va.gov.
The VA continues to strongly encourage veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.