CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System announced it has expanded opportunities for veterans enrolled in the VA health care system to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult and continued partnerships with private-sector companies facilitated by the VA’s Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships.
This effort is to ensure all veterans, regardless of where they live, have convenient access to VA care by providing internet to veterans homes and an iPad or cellular phone to communicate with their health care team.
Since January, the Cheyenne VA has conducted nearly 10,000 video telehealth visits into veterans’ homes. Nationally, VA regularly provides over 41,000 video telehealth visits into veterans’ homes on a typical single business day, exceeding the number of visits VA previously offered over an entire month.
Veterans interested in scheduling a telehealth visit, in need of assistance with technology and connectivity, or interested in a Digital Divide Consult should talk to their VA health care provider or team.