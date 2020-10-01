CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has always been a shining star in providing telehealth services across the nation, as the Veterans Health Administration has focused millions of dollars on technology to reach veterans in rural areas.
However, until recently, only a handful of providers were trained on the technology to bring that care to veterans.
“Being able to reach out and deliver health care for our veterans within the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System using telehealth technology, such as VA Video Connect, has been in progress for the past three years,” said Izabella Jackson, facility telehealth coordinator and nurse manager of care coordination home telehealth, in a news release.
In light of the global coronavirus pandemic, the VA established a goal for every VA hospital in the nation to become 100% capable in the use of VA Video Connect Telehealth Appointments for primary care and mental health. The use of this technology minimizes the risks to both veterans and staff, while providing virtual face-to-face appointments.
“Sept. 9, 2020, marked the date,” Jackson said. “The Cheyenne VA was the first VA in Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Colorado and Oklahoma to reach the national goal.”
According to Jackson, every primary care and mental health provider, as well as several staff members at the Cheyenne VA, participated in training with state-of-the-art equipment that allows safe and effective care for veterans through the VA’s software application VA Video Connect.
The VA boasts “anywhere to anywhere VA Care” through the VA Video Connect application which provides a secure and effective connection to care without undue stress of travel. The program allows the veteran to address their health care needs through their smart phone, tablet or computer in their own homes or communities.
Veterans can learn more about using VA Video Connect to have a virtual “face to face” visit with their providers by contacting their Primary Care Team, MH team, or going to the website https://mobile.va.gov or by calling the Office of Connected Care Help Desk at 866-651-3180.