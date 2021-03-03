CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System announced Monday, March 1 that it is moving forward with the next phase of preparation for the new Northern Colorado VA “Super Clinic,” projected to open in the summer of 2022.
“The Cheyenne VA will, for the first time in our history, embark on a dual-campus operational platform represented equally under a single governance board,” VA Medical Center Director Paul Roberts said in a news release. “This addition signifies the importance and significance of northern Colorado as an equal and distinct partner in our governance structure henceforth for our collective health care system.”
Roberts said he has identified Associate Chief of Staff Dr. William Holland as the chief medical officer for northern Colorado and has appointed him as a member of the executive leadership team.
To begin this transition, Fort Collins primary care activities are migrating this week to the Loveland VA Community Clinic at 5200 Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland. Veterans will continue to see their same primary care provider and care team at the new location.
“This will help concentrate primary care operations in Loveland, while opening space in the Fort Collins clinic for increased COVID-19 vaccinations (serving as the vaccination hub for northern Colorado Veterans), and open space for increased specialty care services as COVID continues to decrease,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the Fort Collins VA Clinic, located at 2509 Research Boulevard, will continue to provide services for the next 15 months, as officials simultaneously close the Fort Collins clinic and open the new super clinic.
The new Northern Colorado VA Super Clinic is currently under construction and will be located at 4875 Byrd Drive in Loveland. The new clinic will be more than twice the size of the current Fort Collins and Loveland clinics combined.
Roberts said he has requested an additional 60 staff members, for a total of 200 employees for the new clinic that will provide primary care, mental health, radiology, dental, physical therapy, social work, laboratory, pharmacy, audiology, optometry, and specialty services such as cardiopulmonary and podiatry.