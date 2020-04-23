CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne VA Healthcare System has invited the public to participate in its interactive Access Live Town Hall that is taking place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 23.
Those who do not receive a call around that time from the VA may dial in to participate by calling 877-229-8493 and entering the ID code 119469#. If you have any questions, call Sam House in Public Affairs at 307-778-7523.
Participants will be given an opportunity to ask questions, though officials are anticipating a large number of callers and may not get to everyone. If interested individuals have a question they would like to have answered during the opening comments, please send it to samuel.house2@va.gov.