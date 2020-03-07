CHEYENNE – Using an abundance of caution, all VA medical facilities are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19.
“This protocol will be in place until further notice,” said Paul Roberts, Cheyenne VA Medical Center director, in a news release. “To be clear, our providers have not encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is just a precautionary measure. On-site, we will use standardized screening questions at strategic entry points and during initial clinical screening.”
The facility is also asking that anyone with respiratory illness symptoms call 307-778-7550 and press 3 before visiting a VA hospital or clinic. Veterans also have an option of signing into myhealth.va.gov to send a message to their health care team.
“Our facility is fully staffed, supplied and committed to helping keep veterans safe,” said Roberts. “We have been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols.”
Employees are being told not to report to work if they show any flu-like symptoms, Roberts said.
Roberts recommends that veterans try to arrive for their appointment early and try to limit the number of people they bring with them.