CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s City Council Ward 3 representatives will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

Discussion will include items related to Ward 3 and other city projects, with the opportunity for residents to voice concerns and get to know their representatives.

