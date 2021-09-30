...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Cheyenne water and sewer rates to increase on Jan. 1
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne businesses and residents will see a 5% rate increase on their water and sewer bill beginning Jan. 1.
The city’s governing body approved these rate increases during the annual budget session earlier this year.
Revenues from water and sewer rates are invested directly back into the construction, maintenance and operation of Cheyenne’s water and sewer system. Funding for the water and sewer system comes from water and sewer sales and fees, grants, water and sewer enterprise fund cash and loans. All day-to-day operating costs and unplanned work, such as water main leaks, are paid solely by rates and fees, not taxes.
In 2020, the Board of Public Utilities board members chose to defer rate increases for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy. However, operations and maintenance of the water and sewer systems is expected to cost nearly $20 million in 2022, and the 5% rate increase is necessary for the cost of continued services Cheyenne residents expect, according to a news release.