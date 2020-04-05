CHEYENNE – Saturday morning, April 4, crews from the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities responded to a call for discolored water in the area of central Cheyenne.
Water crews responded to a water main leak on a 30-inch main near Dey Avenue. To restore water services to Cheyenne residents, crews isolated the leak, which changed water flows in water mains. The changing flows stirred up sediment and corrosion within the water pipes causing discolored water, which water department crews flushed from the water mains by opening fire hydrants.
BOPU expected the water would again flow clear by early Saturday evening, allowing normal water use to resume.
Customers who experience discolored water should run cold water from a hose or faucet for 20 minutes. Avoid using hot water or doing laundry while the water is discolored. This will prevent sediment and minerals from being drawn into water heaters or onto clothes.
While the discolored water is not Cheyenne’s usual standard for water quality, the water continues to be safe.