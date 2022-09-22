...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Cheyenne, Wheatland men sentenced in U.S. District Court
CHEYENNE – Two men were recently sentenced for drug crimes in U.S. District Court, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.
Kevin Ohlberg, 35, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He received from Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl a sentence of 60 months’ imprisonment and four years of supervised release, per the U.S. Attorney's Office announcement. Ohlberg was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.
Karl D. Vongettrost, 29, of Wheatland was also sentenced Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He received from U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal a sentence of 120 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Vongettrost was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.