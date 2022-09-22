CHEYENNE – Two men were recently sentenced for drug crimes in U.S. District Court, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

Kevin Ohlberg, 35, of Cheyenne was sentenced on Sept. 13 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He received from Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl a sentence of 60 months’ imprisonment and four years of supervised release, per the U.S. Attorney's Office announcement. Ohlberg was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.

