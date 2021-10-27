CHEYENNE — A 20-year-old Cheyenne woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly fired a shot at the closed door of a person she had been stalking for months.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Police officers received and began investigating a report of harassment, according to a news release. An officer responded to the victim’s residence, in west Cheyenne, and located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby alley. A short time later, the officer heard a gunshot come from the direction of the residence.

As the officer approached the scene, the suspect was located with a firearm. It was later discovered that the weapon was fired at a closed door of the residence. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect was taken into police custody without incident and transported to the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated assault, stalking and possession of marijuana.

Names and locations were not released to protect the victim’s privacy, according to CPD.

