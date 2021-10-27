Strong west to northwest winds with gusts around 50 MPH have
developed late this morning along the South Laramie Range
Foothills. These winds are expected to continue through this
afternoon and may even briefly spread eastward into Central
Laramie County including Cheyenne. Use caution while driving as
strong cross winds could make travel difficult. This includes
portions of Interstates 25 and 80 near Cheyenne.
Cheyenne woman arrested by CPD for aggravated assault
CHEYENNE — A 20-year-old Cheyenne woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly fired a shot at the closed door of a person she had been stalking for months.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Police officers received and began investigating a report of harassment, according to a news release. An officer responded to the victim’s residence, in west Cheyenne, and located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby alley. A short time later, the officer heard a gunshot come from the direction of the residence.
As the officer approached the scene, the suspect was located with a firearm. It was later discovered that the weapon was fired at a closed door of the residence. No injuries have been reported.
The suspect was taken into police custody without incident and transported to the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated assault, stalking and possession of marijuana.
Names and locations were not released to protect the victim’s privacy, according to CPD.