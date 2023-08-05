CHEYENNE — From a ranch north of LaGrange, a young Dorothy Green rides a Shetland pony to the local country school with her younger sisters. Riding that mile and a half through Wyoming winters, Dorothy knew she wouldn’t miss ranch life.
“Riding to school on the pony, some people would think that was exciting, but I didn’t,” Dorothy said.
Now Dorothy Book, she was born in LaGrange on July 22, 1923, to Waldo and Hazel Green. The oldest of eight children, she grew up on a ranch with her five sisters, two brothers and loving parents, until they moved to Cheyenne when she was 17.
It was in Cheyenne that she got her first job, at Woolworths 10-cent store, and met her first husband, Donald Sample. The move to Cheyenne was good for Dorothy and her family.
“We were happy to be here,” Dorothy said. “There was something to do, besides riding the pony.”
Having just celebrated her 100th birthday late last month, Dorothy has watched Cheyenne grow from a small town to the largest city in Wyoming. Though she moved around the country with Donald when he was in the military in World War Ⅱ, Cheyenne is her favorite place she’s lived.
“I mean, it’s been home for 87 years,” Dorothy said.
After the war was over, Dorothy and Donald came back to Cheyenne and had their first and only son, Martin Sample. Two and a half years later, they had their daughter, Marlene Sue. They’d go swing dancing, and Dorothy would make her own dresses to dance in, until Donald was diagnosed with diabetes.
Treatment for diabetes at the time wasn’t as developed as it is today. They were unable to control the symptoms, and he passed away at age 40. This was not the only loss that Dorothy suffered. She also lost her 21-year-old daughter to liver failure.
“She’s inspirational,” Dorothy’s granddaughter, Sarah Sample, said. “She’s suffered a lot of loss. She lost two husbands and my aunt, and she managed all of that very gracefully.”
This graceful demeanor is what Sarah said carries Dorothy through life. Growing up so close with her grandmother, Sarah learned to be “kind and cheerful, that negativity doesn’t get you anywhere,” and that “no matter what’s happening, just try to find that silver lining and find the good in all things.”
Dorothy also has taught Sarah not to worry, “because worrying doesn’t get you much of anywhere.”
Growing up during the Depression, Dorothy learned how to be resourceful and manage the needs of those around her very early. She assisted in cooking meals and helping out with her siblings as much as she could.
“That woman has never bought a Ziploc baggie in her life,” Sarah said. “… She is very thrifty with her money and has always done a great job of taking good care of herself.”
She got married for the first time during WWII and has survived the polio epidemic and the global coronavirus pandemic. Though she has seen a lot of history, she has notably been impacted by illness and the progression of modern medicine.
“That was a terrible thing,” Dorothy said. “I remember when we had to get polio shots. And we’d go to a long line of people waiting to get polio shots. I had friends who passed away from polio.”
The progress that has been made in treating polio and diabetes is really incredible, Dorothy said. Having seen how those illnesses can affect people untreated and seeing what can be done now can cause conflicting feelings.
“It’s good,” Dorothy said, “and you wish they could have done it back then.”
Medical progress is not the only modern change that Dorothy has kept up with. She makes an effort to learn how to use new technologies, and always has. She remembers her family’s first car and learning to drive it as an adult. She now uses a tablet to play Scrabble and is active on Facebook.
“It’s not that easy to make the change,” Dorothy said. “But you appreciate all these new things that come along — after you learn how to use them.”
Dorothy considers herself a motivated person who enjoys learning, and though she didn’t attend college, she accomplished a high school diploma when it was much harder to achieve and there was a lot less academic help available.
“Education has always been important to her,” Sarah said. “Even when kids weren’t graduating high school, she already was.”
Her only holdout is smartphones, which she has no real interest in adopting into her routine.
“If you want to learn, you can,” Dorothy said. “If you don’t really want to, well, that’s not easy.”
Dorothy still gets up every morning, makes the bed, does her makeup and begins her day.
“I don’t get around like I did at 90, but I feel grateful that I can even walk,” Dorothy said.
Family has remained a pinnacle in her life, and to her it means having good memories to carry with her. She does her best to listen to them, be there for her grandchildren and support her family however she can.
“The person I compare her most to is Betty White,” Sarah said. “Because she was just such a sweet soul. And everyone can relate to how kind she was and how cheerful she was. My grandmother, in so many ways, reminds me of her.”
The one type of support she prefers not to give is advice, believing that “it’s hard to tell somebody what they need to do.”
“I don’t give advice to my grandchildren,” Dorothy said. “I had a great-granddaughter here last week who stayed with me for a couple of days. She lives in Texas. I don’t remember giving her any advice … I don’t know if any advice is gonna help everyone do their thing.”
Dorothy has learned that people need to do what they think is right for them. A strong believer in self-determination, she just hopes to know that everyone is doing well.
When asked how she would like to be remembered, Dorothy said, “That I was, I hope, thoughtful and caring.”
