CHEYENNE — From a ranch north of LaGrange, a young Dorothy Green rides a Shetland pony to the local country school with her younger sisters. Riding that mile and a half through Wyoming winters, Dorothy knew she wouldn’t miss ranch life.

“Riding to school on the pony, some people would think that was exciting, but I didn’t,” Dorothy said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus