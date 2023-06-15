JASMINE J. LIEURANCE.JPG

CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman who was accused of assaulting a pregnant teen in May pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple battery in circuit court Thursday afternoon.

Jasmine Lieurance, 32, was represented by Joe Bustos, a Cheyenne attorney, who said Lieurance would be pleading not guilty. Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers set a tentative date of Sept. 7 for her trial’s scheduling conference.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.

