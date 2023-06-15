...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms may lead to
localized flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman who was accused of assaulting a pregnant teen in May pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple battery in circuit court Thursday afternoon.
Jasmine Lieurance, 32, was represented by Joe Bustos, a Cheyenne attorney, who said Lieurance would be pleading not guilty. Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers set a tentative date of Sept. 7 for her trial’s scheduling conference.
“(A) single count alleges that on May 19, (Lieurance) intentionally caused bodily harm to (the victim),” Chambers said. “(Lieurance) threw a rock at her face, causing lacerations.”
Initially, Chambers assumed Lieurance would enter a guilty plea, which Bustos corrected.
Court records stated that the penalties for simple battery are up to six months of jail time and/or a $750 fine.
Lieurance was let out on her own recognizance (meaning no money was owed to the court), provided that she make no contact with the victim, have no other arrests, not have any other assault charges and remain in contact with her lawyer.
Lieurance was reportedly at large after the May 19 altercation on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.
Cheyenne Police Department officers responded to a call at 7 p.m., initially believing shots had been fired near the 200 block of Dey Avenue. Officers later concluded two groups of teenagers were fighting on the Greenway near Goins Elementary School.
Alexandra Farkas, public information officer for CPD, said two witnesses testified that a rock was thrown at a pregnant 16-year-old, whose identity has not been disclosed by law enforcement due to her age.
CPD alleges that Lieurance threw the rock. Witnesses also described someone pepper-spraying two of the teens involved in the altercation and reported seeing a taser, Farkas said.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.