CHEYENNE – A local woman was recently sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Tiffany Dawn Havner, 39, of Cheyenne to 36 months of incarceration, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release.
Havner also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
She was arrested March 8 in Cheyenne.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.
