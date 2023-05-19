Cheyenne City Council meeting

The Cheyenne City Council is hammering out the city's Fiscal Year 2024 general fund budget of more than $66 million.

 Cheyennecity.org

CHEYENNE — Each of Cheyenne’s three city wards may end up with a “contingency fund” of about $60,000 to spend on projects as city councilors see fit in the coming fiscal year.

The Cheyenne City Council discussed its fiscal year 2024 general fund budget of $66,014,998 during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday night. The budget represents an increase of $5,956,472 over last year’s revenue and expenses.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

