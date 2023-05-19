CHEYENNE — Each of Cheyenne’s three city wards may end up with a “contingency fund” of about $60,000 to spend on projects as city councilors see fit in the coming fiscal year.
The Cheyenne City Council discussed its fiscal year 2024 general fund budget of $66,014,998 during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday night. The budget represents an increase of $5,956,472 over last year’s revenue and expenses.
“Tonight, you will find a balanced budget, as required by state law,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins told the council Wednesday.
The council recommended amending the budget to create “ward contingency funds” by dividing $184,445 in budget reserves earmarked for funding “additional priorities as determined by the governing body,” to instead be split evenly between all three wards.
The amendment, along with the budget as a whole, will go before the governing body on Monday.
In years past, wards have had contingency funds of around $20,000, according to Councilor Pete Laybourn, who represents Ward 1.
What councilors said about contingency funds
“Normally, I would really be cautious about moving forward with this,” said Councilor Jeff White, also from Ward 1. “I’m more comfortable with the $20,000 we have had in the past. … but I think, comparatively speaking, $60,000 today is probably what $20,000 (would do) back when we had these funds. That is just the way things are.”
Ward 2 Councilor Tom Segrave spoke against specific allocations to individual wards, saying that creating contingency funds can circumvent established procedures for spending city money.
“If the money is in reserves, we can always take it out of reserves if there is a project that warrants that,” he said. “It seems to me we are trying to bypass established systems, and I’m not comfortable with that.”
Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Aldrich said that she did not foresee the $60,000 allocation to be spent on any one project in a single ward, but perhaps on “multiple smaller projects.”
“While I think there is some hesitation, I do think that (we have given) city (department heads) some leniency and leeway with funds that can be spent without coming before the council,” Aldrich said. “I don’t think that that is an unreasonable amount when you look at the projects we have to do in each ward.”
Mayor thankful budget process is in home stretch
Regarding the budget as a whole, Collins said that he found projecting revenues the hardest part of the budgeting process, but added that he believes Cheyenne’s economy will be resilient, as it has been in the past.
“I’m thankful this budget process is coming into the home stretch,” Collins said. “We have general fund revenues of $64,014,998, balanced with matching expenses. Those expenses are being paid for with recurring revenues. This is a best practice in the budgeting world.”
The budget includes an additional $2.32 million in one-time funding from the state of Wyoming for FY 2024. The council approved several amendments to the proposed budget, which will have to be considered at future meetings, including increases from the special distribution from the state to specific general revenue fund line items like nuisance abatement and parks pavement management.
According to City Treasurer Robin Lockman, one-time funding from the state would be “gone” following the amendments.
Although the state did give municipalities extra funding this year, Collins said, “there is no guarantee that funding will be available in the future.”
According to budget documents, the city will use much of that funding for one-time expenses like replacing the HVAC equipment in the depot downtown, fire training, and allocations to the Ice & Events Center, Pioneer Park Center, Civic Center and Municipal Building.
Revenue, expenses and hiring projections
Sales and use taxes will be the top revenue source for the city, making up 36.4% of the general fund. On the expense side, payroll and benefits for city employees is the No. 1 cost of doing business, at 72.42%. That is followed by utilities, fleet maintenance and support agencies.
As for hiring, “historically we have been conservative in adding new, full-time positions, and we currently are below pre-COVID numbers. In this budget, we hope to add a few new full-time positions,” Collins said.
According to budget documents, nine new positions are included in the FY 2024 proposed budget, at a cost of $778,000:
- An assistant city attorney, which is a position that was included in the FY 2023 budget, but a full-time prosecutor was hired instead using these budgeted funds.
- One police records technician to replace a position lost during the reduction-in-force in 2020.
- Two police officers to serve on the problem-oriented response team.
- One municipal court technician to help staff manage the court’s increased caseload.
- One municipal services officer to assist with increased demands in security services at the municipal courthouse and parking garages.
- One heavy equipment operator to provide essential services due to city growth.
- One community recreation and events project manager, to help facilitate projects out to bid or under construction.
- One senior planner to assist with long-range planning.
“I believe this budget continues our efforts to prepare the city for growth that we know is coming,” Collins said.
Collins also reminded the council that in February, Cheyenne Fire Rescue was awarded a Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award, totaling $2,614,043, will be used to hire nine new firefighters and requires no matching funds from the city.
The funding will offset some costs to the city for the next three years, and is the first time in over a decade that Cheyenne Fire Rescue has been awarded this grant.
“The federal government will pay for the salaries for the next three years, but then we will be responsible for about $1 million in payroll costs. It is important that we keep these positions,” Collins said. “We need those firefighters to meet today’s and tomorrow’s demands.”