CHEYENNE – U.S. Army Col. Charles N. Hunter didn’t talk about his tour in Burma.
When he returned from overseas, his daughter, Sara Hunter Baird of Cheyenne, knew not to ask him about it, either.
She did know that the only time she saw her father drunk was when he was writing his autobiography, “Galahad.” It documented his experiences while fighting the Japanese in the longest on-foot trek of World War II.
Other than that, he sparsely drank, and Charles Hunter was known as a kind and loving, if sometimes stern, man.
In 1944, nearly 3,000 soldiers from different departments of the Army volunteered to be a part of Merrill’s Marauders, an “expendible, top-secret special unit” tasked with infiltrating Burma (now Myanmar) in order to secure the Japanese controlled airbase in Myitkyina.
By the end of their mission, only roughly 200 soldiers would live. One of those was Hunter, a resident of Cheyenne until his death in 1978.
On Wednesday, the men of Merrill’s Marauders – including the only two surviving members, Gabriel Kinney and Russel Hamler – were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. This award has been issued for a range of civil services to the U.S., from its first recipient, George Washington, to one of the most recent, the U.S. Capitol Police, who protected the U.S. Capitol from rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.
There’s also President John F. Kennedy, the Little Rock Nine, poet Robert Frost and the Harlem Hellfighters, an all-Black regiment that served in WWI.
It’s been about 15 years since Baird, 81, opened the book her father wrote. Since hearing about the award ceremony and increased media coverage, she began reading it once again.
“He never really brought up what happened. We never went into any kind of discussion about the war or anything else,” Baird said in a phone interview this past week. “You kind of just went on with your lives. He always felt like that he didn’t become a general because he was sent home.”
Before the final push to capture Myitkyina, Hunter, second in command of Merrill’s Marauders, pushed back against the ranking officer and orders of the Army in favor of leaving the weak, damaged troops to rest and recuperate before action.
Instead, the troops, battered and mostly unfit for battle, were ordered to continue on. Though the airfield was secured, the regiment suffered some of its heaviest casualties of the mission.
Back to America
For his insubordination, he was sent back to America.
“He didn’t agree with them, and he stood up for his troops,” said his daughter.
The 5307th Composite Unit was in tatters by the time they reached the airstrip. Eight hundred miles of jungle were behind them, they were sick with “tropical diseases, exhaustion and malnutrition, or, as the tags on the battered uniform read, ‘A.O.E.’ – accumulation of everything.”
They had no transportation, carrying all their supplies, ammunition and rations on their backs and receiving resupply airdrops roughly every three days. The Marauders fought five major battles and around 30 minor skirmishes.
While he didn’t discuss his experiences in Burma, Baird had the full experience of living with a military parent.
They relocated often – about every eight months. Baird remembers high school in San Antonio, an early childhood in Japan just after the war, with their longest stay being a three-year stint in Norfolk, Virginia.
Ultimately, he and his family landed in Cheyenne.
Hunter was a member of the Kiwanis Club and involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days. He enjoyed an early retirement in his 50s, so he filled his free time playing golf and cribbage with friends.
Premature retirement?
Baird believes he might have retired too early, and that there was still a part of him that wanted to lead. Being out of a position of high-ranking leadership made it difficult for him to begin taking orders from someone else.
“He retired in San Antonio, where I graduated from high school,” she said. “I lived upstairs above the garage. I remember I was sweeping the stairs down and he had to show me how to do it because I wasn’t ‘doing it right,’ but that was typical of Dad.”
Hunter’s family experienced considerable strain through his responsibility to the military. Their mother, in particular, struggled with substance abuse in the wake of Hunter’s deployments and relocations.
Baird suspects it was all of the cocktail parties with other military families that led her to rely on alcohol while he was absent. Military life often had this effect among families living in a post-WWII environment.
Her mother died at 60 years old.
Hunter later remarried and lived the rest of his life happily in the new relationship. It added further strain on the family relationship with his children. Hunter was tough, not a “feely person,” as Baird put it.
“You wouldn’t go and run up and hug Dad, you know?” she said.
This wasn’t representative of who Hunter was as a father and community member.
“Everybody liked Dad,” she said. “If you needed something, all you had to do is call him, and he was there to help you. When the kids were in elementary school, I made a Santa Claus outfit. He went up to the school and played Santa Claus for them.”
Though a list of burial locations is incomplete, about 100 soldiers are reported to be buried in Myanmar, including Carter A. Pietsch of Cheyenne.
Hunter is buried at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. His grave is not open to the public, and without access to the base, even Baird is unable to visit her father’s grave.