CHEYENNE — Things are pretty much the same as always at Downtown Vinyl, except for one thing.
After more than 18 years of operation, owner Don McKee has sold the store.
The information came as a surprise to longtime patrons when McKee announced his departure on Downtown Vinyl’s Facebook page just the day before his departure.
“I’ll be doing lots of exploring, traveling, reading, and, of course, listening to lots of music,” McKee wrote in the post. “Thank you very much for 18+ years of support, fun, and conversation!”
There was one person who knew about the change, made official on Sept. 11, and that was the woman who stands behind the counter now. Kay Bybee, the new owner of Downtown Vinyl, formerly known as Phoenix Books & Music, was a longtime patron of the shop, and plans to keep the atmosphere of the location just as McKee had built it.
That being said, customers who haven’t heard the news are rightfully confused upon entry.
“I’ve gotten a lot of, ‘Where is Don?’” Bybee said in the shop Friday morning. “People that didn’t see it on Facebook, I explain to them that he sold it, and I’m the new owner. Obviously, people are concerned about his health.
“But he’s healthy, he’s happy, and, hopefully, he’s enjoying retirement.”
McKee was known for his camaraderie with the store’s frequent customers, but he also kept to himself. His lack of notice and silence regarding his exit is to be expected.
“That was Don,” Bybee continued. “For whatever reason, he didn’t want people to know unless it was on his terms.”
If there were someone fit to take his place, it would be Bybee.
Record stores have always been special to her, as are records and the music in their grooves. With a personal collection of at least 9,000 vinyl albums, there were days when she would visit Downtown Vinyl to catch up with McKee and clean out some of his newly arrived merchandise.
“I worked for the federal government for 35 years,” Bybee said. “I retired about two years ago. I would sit at home and read and listen to music, and then I came back to work.
“It’s always been my dream to own a record store.”
Changes to the space will be minimal. Already, she’s brought in new records, record tables and vinyl accessories, like cleaning supplies, to sell in the store, none of which were present under McKee’s ownership. As a fan of ‘80s music — especially Elton John — visitors can expect increased stock in records from the era, as well as the introduction of some hip-hop records.
It’s going to be a learning experience for Bybee, especially when it comes to buying records, but McKee made the transition as simple as possible for her. All that’s left is to get in the groove of things and trust devout customers to continue their support.
Otherwise, Downtown Vinyl will remain a place where community members can pick through quality used records and talk with Bybee about anything and everything related to music.
“There’s a little bit (of pressure),” she said. “I’ve got respect for Don, but no, I don’t really feel pressure to keep it the way it was. I think what he had worked, and why change something that works?”
