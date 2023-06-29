CHEYENNE − The city of Cheyenne’s household hazardous waste drop-off site will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for training.
The Transfer Station at 220 N. College Drive will still be open during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for dumping.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may also find additional information at cheyennecity.org/publicworks.
