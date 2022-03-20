CHEYENNE – For the past month, vigorous and passionate debate has surrounded an anti-bias ordinance that was ultimately passed Monday by the Cheyenne City Council.
Despite vocal opponents, who often outnumbered supporters during opportunities for public comment, City Council members overwhelmingly expressed support for the ordinance. Five council members were co-sponsors with fellow Councilman Richard Johnson, who has spearheaded the effort to pass the ordinance.
Once given an opportunity to vote, Mayor Patrick Collins and the council members – save for one holdout, Michelle Aldrich – consistently voted in favor of the ordinance.
Several councilmen took the opportunity early in the process to explain at a Committee of the Whole meeting why they’d decided to support the ordinance. Though imperfect, some said, it would be a step forward for the Capital City.
Some opponents have objected to passing a municipal law for what they describe as symbolic reasons, saying the city should just enforce things like harassment, assault and battery criminal codes that are already on the books.
And while it’s unclear if the ordinance will get much use in Cheyenne, some supporters say its important step toward letting underrepresented residents know that malicious harassment because of their identity will not be tolerated.
Supporters have also said that the passage of such an ordinance by the state’s largest city would set an example for other municipalities, and potentially push the Wyoming Legislature to finally pass anti-bias crimes legislation.
Enforcement
A common question surrounding the new ordinance, typically raised by opponents, has centered around its enforcement: how it will be enforced, how easy it will be to charge someone under it, whether it might infringe on rights to free speech.
In part, the ordinance says: “It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability, or political affiliation” to assault or batter someone; damage, deface, steal or trespass upon a person’s property; or threaten “by word or act.”
It also will prohibit someone from “maliciously and with specific intent” inciting or creating imminent violence toward someone because of these characteristics, whether by telephone or an electronic message, or to distribute or allow the distribution of this type of message.
Violations will be a misdemeanor on the first offense. If convicted, an individual could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750, serve a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Stefanie Boster, Cheyenne’s city attorney, emphasized that the ordinance requires “specific intent,” so charging someone under the ordinance would likely require “a lot of evidence and context.”
“My suspicion is that the police officers are going to be careful about applying that ordinance because they’re going to want to make sure that our city prosecutor can prove specific intent when that charge goes before the Municipal Court,” Boster said.
If someone is cited under the ordinance, Boster said, a city prosecutor and municipal judge would each review the charges and documentation from law enforcement at separate points, and have the opportunity to dismiss the charge if the evidence isn’t sufficient.
Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said he doesn’t expect the ordinance to be used all that often, though without historical data on bias-motivated crimes, it’s difficult to know for sure.
“I’m sure it will come up from time to time, but being involved in the community, I can’t imagine it’s going to be a ton,” Francisco said.
Tulsa
The ordinance’s language is nearly identical to one passed by the Tulsa, Oklahoma, City Council in September 2020. Johnson said he liked the ordinance’s language because of its simplicity.
Francisco said he appreciates some residents’ concerns about limits on free speech. But the way he interprets it, that won’t be an issue under the ordinance.
“There’s words like ‘maliciously’ and ‘with specific intent to incite or produce,’ or ‘likely to incite or produce imminent violence’ – that’s a pretty high bar,” the police chief said. “It’s not just bumping into someone on the sidewalk and insulting them on the basis of the various (characteristics listed in the ordinance).”
“It’s not just what anybody would consider insulting speech, or (expressing) different beliefs – the way I read this, that does not run afoul of those kinds of things,” Francisco continued. “People are still free to express their opinion.”
Since the ordinance was passed in Tulsa, one citation has been issued, said Shelton L. Benedict, chief prosecutor with the city of Tulsa’s Legal Department. That prosecution is pending. No arrests have been made.
Benedict characterized the citation simply as “malicious harassment based on race – use of the ‘N-word.’”
Because specific intent would have to be proved for a successful prosecution, the bar is higher than something like a fighting ordinance, Francisco said.
A statewide bias crimes law in Missouri, where Francisco spent three decades in law enforcement, was “essentially a penalty enhancer”: if bias-related intent could be proven, then penalties could be increased.
That isn’t the case with Cheyenne’s ordinance, Francisco and Boster explained.
“If I were charged under the simple assault ordinance and the malicious harassment ordinance, that would be double charging for the same conduct. So the police officer would have to pick,” Boster said.
What’s the point?
Johnson said it would be “the best-case scenario” if the new ordinance prohibiting malicious harassment based on personal bias is infrequently charged and prosecuted.
“If it’s never used, that’s really good,” Johnson said.
Still, he feels it’s important to have an ordinance specifically addressing and discouraging the specific targeting of another person based on specific identities.
Mayor Collins said Friday that the ordinance “is probably the most important piece of legislation I’ll sign as mayor.”
“I think it’s important for me to talk about the fact that Cheyenne is open for business,” the mayor said. City councilmen and members of Cheyenne’s business community have said the state’s lack of anti-bias legislation has discouraged some companies from expanding or moving to Cheyenne.
Some, including Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen, have said potential workers from minority groups may also be discouraged from coming here. They could worry about moving to a hostile climate, and said the sentiments behind Wyoming’s inability to pass anti-bias crimes legislation are driving some young people out of the state, he said.
One of the reasons Collins said he supported the passage of an ordinance was that passing a state law prohibiting bias crimes continues to be out of reach. Johnson also previously told the WTE that his motivation for bringing forward the anti-bias ordinance was the Wyoming Legislature’s continued failure to pass anti-bias legislation.
Legislature
On Sept. 15, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted down an effort to sponsor a bill that would have created a felony hate crime charge for anyone who, “with the intent to intimidate or harass another person because of the other person’s race, color, sex, religion or national origin,” causes serious bodily injury to a person, or who causes property destruction of $1,000 or more.
It also voted not to sponsor a bill that would have established a statewide reporting system for “crimes that exhibit evidence of prejudice based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, ancestry and ethnicity.”
Wyoming is considered by the U.S. Justice Department to be one of just two states, alongside South Carolina, to not have a state law that protects against certain crimes motivated by race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and disability.
State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said this past week that the joint committee would not be taking up a bias crimes draft bill during the 2022 interim period of legislative meetings.
“The legislative composition of the committee will be the same, and having voted on the issue only five months prior, it likely makes more sense for the Legislature to review the issue in the coming years with a new committee, and, perhaps, new perspectives,” Nethercott said in an email to the WTE. “Although this outcome may be frustrating for some, it may allow the Joint Judiciary Committee to work on other topics that have a greater likelihood of success, while still advancing important issues to Wyoming.”
Other cities
Collins on Friday publicly signed the new law in the lobby of the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby. In doing so, he said he hoped in part to inspire other Wyoming cities to pass similar ordinances.
At least one city is considering following in Cheyenne’s footsteps. Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco said this past week that, while the city isn’t totally set on what its potential anti-bias ordinance would look like, it has been seriously discussing moving forward with one.
“The (Casper) City Council and myself ... really see it as an opportunity for us to create a community that is safe for everyone,” the mayor said. “I think it’s a justice issue that we need to face, and I think it extends quite broadly in our community.”
Pacheco said the idea was initially suggested by the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Council, which he said was formed to better understand the needs of the members of that community in Casper.
Casper’s mayor also pushed back against the argument that the kind of ordinance it’s considering, and the one Cheyenne just passed, is simply “feel-good legislation.”
“I think what it does say if we do pass legislation like that is, two things: One, is that we don’t tolerate it, and I think that’s a huge statement. And two, that we stand behind the fact that all people, including those in the LGBTQ community, need to be treated with dignity and respect, and seen that way,” he said.
“I think we, as a community, need to look at it that way. To simply brush it off and to say, well, it’s just feel-good legislation or it’s just a statement is one way to to go ahead and just be flippant about doing stuff like this,” the mayor continued. “(It’s) an opportunity for us to stand for what’s right.”
According to Johnson, other cities across the state have also requested the language of Cheyenne’s new ordinance and have been watching the discourse that led up to the ordinance’s passage.
Laramie and Jackson already have ordinances in place that make it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
But if the state Legislature sees widespread support for bias crimes laws among Wyoming municipalities, Pacheco, Collins and Johnson have said, it may push lawmakers to support it for the state as a whole.
“This also puts pressure on the state Legislature,” Pacheco said, “to say, ‘Hey, look, this is something that communities want.’”