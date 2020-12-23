CHEYENNE – The 10th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will again bring sparkle and celebration to Cheyenne – though, this year, it will be a little different.
The family friendly, free event always brings out a crowd, but at this year’s celebration, physical distancing will be the plan for the evening.
This year, there will only be one ball drop, and it has been moved to the Municipal Building complex at 2101 O’Neil Ave. The 6 p.m. children’s ball drop will return next year.
The NYE ball will be directly in front of the Municipal Building, but the fireworks can be seen from all around the neighborhood. To see the show, viewers are asked to park at any of the parking lots around the neighborhood near 2101 O’Neil Ave. and watch the fireworks from their cars. O’Neil between 20th and 21st streets will be temporarily blocked off for the event.
Although not the same as in past years, Visit Cheyenne feels that it is important to celebrate in a socially distant, responsible way, according to a news release.
The ball will descend beginning at 11:59, and at midnight, the fireworks show begins. KFBC 1240 AM or 97.5 FM will be broadcasting the choreographed music for the four and-a-half-minute show.
For more information visit cheyenne.org/balldrop, or call Visit Cheyenne at 307-778-3133.