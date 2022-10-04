CHEYENNE – Local resident Ed Strader is one of three Wyoming finalists for the annual Andrus Award for Community Service, which is "AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award," according to a news release.
It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.
For the last nine years, Strader has spent up to four mornings a week picking up donated bread and delivering it to local homeless shelters and food pantries in town. Each morning, he drives to a bread warehouse on the city’s east side, where he picks up the bread that drivers for the local distributor bring back.
From there, Strader loads his truck with 20 to 30 cases of bread (up to 350 loaves a day) and starts a route that includes Meals on Wheels, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, COMEA House homeless shelter, Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless, The Salvation Army and other agencies that serve those in need. The bread is then distributed at no cost to the public.
Strader, who was nominated by Don Morris of Cheyenne, is also an active member of AARP Wyoming’s Cheyenne Community Group, which meets monthly to listen to presentations on community events and organizations, as well as sponsor events. Strader has been a long-time volunteer with that group, as well.
For the last three years, AARP Wyoming has named three finalists for the state award, then asked the public to vote for their favorites finalist by “liking,” and “sharing,” a video of their favorite nominee posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
The voting started Tuesday and will run through Friday, Oct. 7, with a winner named during AARP Wyoming’s Volunteer Banquet in Casper on Oct. 14. AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to a nonprofit in the name of the person who nominated the Andrus Award winner.
This year's other two finalists are Bernie Horst of Laramie and Wayne Schatz of Sheridan.