CHEYENNE – Local resident Ed Strader is one of three Wyoming finalists for the annual Andrus Award for Community Service, which is "AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award," according to a news release.

It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus