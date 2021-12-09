...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Cheyenne's Unified Development Code annual review available to public
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is soliciting feedback regarding the city’s Unified Development Code.
Each year, the Planning and Development Department sends a request for feedback and suggestions related to the UDC, which governs land development processes for the city of Cheyenne. The UDC was adopted on Jan. 23, 2012, by Ordinance No. 3943 and became effective on April 30, 2012.
Section 1.1.7 of the UDC offers an “annual review” of the code to ensure the UDC remains grounded in and relevant to community needs and vision. A summary report of any formal issues and concerns regarding this code and received by staff will be brought before the Planning Commission for acknowledgement at its Feb. 16 meeting. The Planning Commission may direct action, additional research or investigation into elements of this code that may need modification.