...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will begin its spring residential yard waste program the first week of April.
Collections will start Monday, April 3. Please have your yard waste containers on the curb by 6 a.m. Only lawn trimmings, weeds and leaves can be placed in yard waste containers, with no bags or branches.
The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m. From May 1 through Sept. 30, the Compost Facility will be open on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. for drop-off only.