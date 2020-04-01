CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Yard Waste Program will resume Monday, April 6, for the season. The city’s Compost and Household Hazardous Waste facilities will reopen Tuesday, April 7, after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents enrolled in the yard waste program will have their yard waste containers picked up the week starting April 6. Billing also will start in April. The program is scheduled to end mid-November.
Program users are reminded only grass, leaves and garden waste are allowed in the yard waste container. Customers are reminded not to bag the material, and to not place branches, limbs or brush in the yard waste container. Branches, limbs and brush are ground into mulch and must be handled separately.
The Yard Waste Program is currently accepting new customers.
The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, accepts leaves, grass, topsoil, sod, clean pallets, manure, brush and limbs for recycling and reuse. The Compost Facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 220 North College Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility accepts items that are ignitable, corrosive, toxic or poisonous. E-waste items include computers, televisions, VCRs, DVD players, stereos, copiers and fax machines.
The city of Cheyenne is currently not accepting cash for any financial transactions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use a check, debit or credit card for any transaction.
For more information on these programs and the Solid Waste Division, call 307-637-6440, go to www.cheyennecity.org or download the Recycle Coach App, available on the Google Play App Store or Apple App Store.