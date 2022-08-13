...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Child care assistance available for community college students
CHEYENNE – The Department of Family Services has announced that money will be available for qualified community college students, to assist them with the cost of child care during the fall 2022 semester.
The emergency child care assistance grant provides funds for students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program, whether they take those classes in person, online or in a hybrid, said a Thursday news release from the state DFS. Citizens, non-citizens and international students all may qualify.
Qualified students must also experience one or more of the following hardships related to child care costs:
They must be underemployed
Unemployed
Be taking a reduced college course load
Have reduced credits earned in the prior academic term
Be at risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term
Face prohibitive child care costs
The level of assistance depends on the age and number of children. Grant awards are prorated based on student enrollment, meaning the level of the award depends on the number of credit hours a student is enrolled.
"DFS is excited to partner with community colleges across the state to provide essential child care support for students working to achieve their educational goals and enter the workforce as a valuable resource to Wyoming communities,” said Roxanne O'Connor, the DFS Support Services Division's senior administrator. “We are very grateful for the work and collaboration that the community colleges and the Community College Commission put towards this innovative and much needed program. Since we know that child care is a cornerstone of economic strength, the widespread impact of these dollars will be realized by students, educational institutions and employers throughout Wyoming."
Applications will be available at the beginning of the fall semester. Funding is limited, and awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Funding is provided through American Rescue Plan Act child care discretionary dollars.