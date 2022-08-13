CHEYENNE – The Department of Family Services has announced that money will be available for qualified community college students, to assist them with the cost of child care during the fall 2022 semester.

The emergency child care assistance grant provides funds for students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program, whether they take those classes in person, online or in a hybrid, said a Thursday news release from the state DFS. Citizens, non-citizens and international students all may qualify.

