CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police and Cheyenne Animal Control officers responded to a service call Sunday where a group of children 8 to 13 years old had thrown a neighbor’s 1-year-old cat from a third-story balcony.
Police officers arrived at the scene as children were retrieving the cat to throw it off the balcony a second time. Photos of the cat show it suffered from a bruised and cut face/gums due to the incident.
The owner gave the cat to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, where it received medical attention and is currently recovering. Despite its injuries, animal shelter staff noted the cat was friendly.
Police officers are filing an affidavit of probable cause on suspicion of animal cruelty with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.