CHEYENNE – The mood was celebratory Wednesday afternoon as members of the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne board past and present joined numerous community members to officially break ground on the long-awaited museum.
Organizers say the museum will provide “crucial, informal, early childhood learning opportunities based on our educational foundation of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading/Relationships, Engineering, Arts, Math).”
“This project has been a long time in the making, starting in 2013 around a kitchen table,” board member Jim Johnson said at the event. “Community members like yourselves wanted to do something to make an impact.”
Organizers created a nonprofit in July 2014 to try to bring their idea to life. Then-board members “created a vision for what this might be: a one-of-a-kind place that will inspire a love of learning for kids and their families through creative, hands-on experiences,” Johnson said. “Our intent and mission grew to be (that the) Children’s Museum of Cheyenne wants to build a ‘wow’ experience, and also be a catalyst for our community. Now, here we are.”
Construction began last month at the property, located at 1618 O’Neil Ave. The first phase, a 4,400-square-foot stand-alone building with 538 square feet of outdoor exhibit and play space, “will give Cheyenne a taste of what a Children’s Museum is all about,” Johnson said.
Exhibits will be based around the elements of STREAM. Johnson said there will also be flexible space for educational programming and traveling exhibits, “art maker space offerings, an outdoor garden, more open space, and rental options for community gatherings and birthday parties.”
Phase one will take around a year to complete, board members said. It will take up just a portion of the entire lot, leaving room for future phases of construction.
Board President Caroline Veit said the focus, for now, is on completing phase one, which she said will cost just over $3 million.
Veit told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was “thrilling” to see physical construction finally begin on something she and others have worked toward for close to a decade.
“People have asked me over the years, ‘Why do we stay involved? Is it happening?’ Well, I believe in legacy, and I believe in opportunity for all children to explore, be inspired, dream and realize their dreams,” board member Monica Jennings Woodard said at the groundbreaking. “I believe in this project, and I believe in this board – those past and present. ... I believe in being a living example of what we teach our kids: we are better together, the sky is the limit, dream big, anything worth doing will be difficult, and get ‘er done.”
Jennings Woodard and others emphasized Cheyenne residents’ involvement in making this long-held dream a reality, in the form of monetary gifts, donating their time or using their skills to push the project forward.
Different from most groundbreaking ceremonies, which are typically just photo opportunities for project leaders, the children’s museum board encouraged community members to grab shovels and make the symbolic first digs. Many took them up on it, including several children, who throughout the ceremony kept themselves busy digging holes and playing in the dirt.
“While so much learning and inspiration will happen inside this building eventually, I think the mission and how we got here today is one of the most inspiring things that can be left to the future generation and these kids and be taught to them,” Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm said at the event.
Malm praised “the perseverance that this board showed to not just give up when one avenue failed, but to continue and continue and continue until we’re here today, going to break ground on a facility that will enhance our community for generations to follow.”
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners this summer allocated a small portion of the federal money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the Children’s Museum. The county allowed local nonprofits to apply for some of the money it received, ultimately giving $2.4 million to such organizations.
The museum has also received some public money, including a $50,000 grant in September 2021 from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board.
The board said there are new and continued opportunities for community members to volunteer their time with things like exhibit design and education. It is also continuing to welcome capital donors, Johnson said.
Information about volunteering and donating can be found at childrensmuseumofcheyenne.org, or at the organization’s Facebook page.