CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne is a step closer to getting a museum for kids, with early efforts at construction having begun and a ceremony planned to mark the occasion.
Due to a grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s half-block property at 1618 O'Neil Ave. in downtown is finally scheduled to break ground. CMC has partnered with Studio RED as the architect and 5R Construction.
As of October, topsoil had been moved in advance of phase one construction on a 4,400-square-foot stand-alone building with 538 square feet of additional outdoor exhibit and play space. In recent days, the parcel of land has seen renewed activity, with a big-rig truck parked nearby and construction equipment on the grounds, in the area surrounded by a chain-link fence.
The new building will include a front lobby with a check-in area, museum store, a multipurpose room, staff office and exhibit space. The floor plan offers flexible space for educational and enrichment programs, traveling exhibits, art and maker-space activities, and revenue-producing rental space for birthday parties and private functions, according to a Tuesday news release. Indoor and outdoor areas will provide community gathering space for special events, workshops, hands-on learning activities and free play.
The lot also offers the opportunity for a a second-phase building. Current and future phases will hopefully boost tourism and local traffic, acting as an economic driver and a vital link in infrastructure development between downtown Cheyenne and the West Edge District, backers say.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.