CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne is a step closer to getting a museum for kids, with early efforts at construction having begun and a ceremony planned to mark the occasion. 

Due to a grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s half-block property at 1618 O'Neil Ave. in downtown is finally scheduled to break ground. CMC has partnered with Studio RED as the architect and 5R Construction.


