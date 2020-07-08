CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as Kid Care CHIP, will change as the Wyoming Department of Health takes over the program’s direct benefits administration and claims processing later this year, leading to reduced costs to the state.
WDH has been contracting with a private insurance company to administer the program in Wyoming for many years. No private insurance or managed care companies responded to a recent request for program proposals distributed by WDH, according to a news release.
The contract for the existing vendor expires Sept. 30.
“We are going to incorporate Kid Care CHIP into the processes and procedures we already have in place to manage Wyoming Medicaid,” Teri Green, Division of Healthcare Financing senior administrator, said in the release.
Green said the change will begin Oct. 1 and will lead to an expected $1.8 million annual cost savings in state general funds. Nearly 3,300 children are currently enrolled in the program, which is supported by a combination of state and federal funds.
“By taking advantage of existing Medicaid capabilities, we anticipate a reduction in the cost to manage the program and we will not need to add any staff,” Green said.
To allow for a streamlined adoption, some program changes are planned to help make the Kid Care CHIP program more consistent with Wyoming Medicaid. “We’re planning for lower copays and increased service coverages for our Kid Care CHIP recipients,” Green said.
Because Wyoming Medicaid is widely accepted among the Wyoming healthcare providers, it’s expected very few individuals will need to change providers.
Existing CHIP recipients will not need to take any action to maintain coverage, and there will be no change to the enrollment process. Families interested in applying for either Kid Care CHIP or Wyoming Medicaid already use the same process, which can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/healthcarefin/apply/.