CHEYENNE – The east side of Cheyenne is expanding quickly, seeing new residential developments and new businesses along the Cheyenne Business Parkway. But with the increased growth comes a higher demand for connectivity, especially between the north and south portions of the area that are split by the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
A large piece of bridging that gap came together Wednesday morning, when city officials and project stakeholders cut the ribbon on the newly completed Christensen Road overpass project. The need for the overpass was recognized by voters in 2017, when they approved $15 million for the project on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
And after facing a number of issues, from design to bid costs, the new connection was finally brought to fruition.
“This has been such a hard effort by so many folks,” City Engineer Tom Cobb said at the ribbon cutting.
Altogether, the project cost $11,191,828, and connected three portions of Christensen Road, creating an unbroken north-south route between U.S. Highway 30 and Campstool Road. Additionally, it will provide easier access to Pershing Boulevard from Interstate 80.
The added connection over the railroad tracks begins at the intersection of Commerce Circle and Christensen Road in the Cheyenne Business Parkway and runs north, connecting to Farthing Road.
The parkway is already home to a number of vital businesses in Cheyenne, including the Lowe’s Distribution Center, Magpul Industries, Lunavi (previously Green House Data) and the newest addition, TBC Manufacturing. According to the Cheyenne LEADS website, 200 acres are still available for development at the 900-acre site.
And with a number of businesses looking to flee high-density areas after the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said the new connection will help attract more development on the already fast-growing east side of town.
“As the Front Range continues to grow, and with what we’re seeing with development in these COVID times, businesses are wanting to locate here. And transportation services and quick transportation are a big deal,” Orr said.
While the project gained a lot of traction in recent years, a number of city leaders had the foresight to push for an added connection long ago. At the ribbon cutting, Councilman Rocky Case recalled sitting down with Councilman Pete Laybourn 20 years ago, looking at the east side of town on a map and pointing out possible new roadway connections.
“It’s amazing that 20 years later, here we are,” Case said. “It’s a great gateway to connect the east side of Cheyenne. So congratulations to everybody that finally got this pulled off to support good progress as Cheyenne continues to grow.”
Still, the road to completing the overpass wasn’t easy.
The project first ran into delays at the start of 2018, when the city was contracting with BenchMark Engineers in the design phase. Issues with the firm followed the city up until they sent the project out for construction bids.
Ultimately, the city parted ways with BenchMark before the design process was complete. Officials instead brought in Collins Engineering to complete a constructability review, estimate the cost of building the overpass and make changes, if necessary, to fit the city’s budget.
Those hurdles delayed the bidding process for months. But when the city finally put the BenchMark plan with Collins Engineering’s revisions out to bid, they received two bids that were millions under budget. The project took off from there, with construction starting in February 2019 and finishing less than two years later.
The project also required easements from a number of landowners, who helped bring the project to fruition with their approval.
Orr said, “It’s been years of discussions with landowners, and we couldn’t have gotten everything done without a true public-private partnership. And so congratulations should be spread all around for our community, because it’s a win-win for all of us.”