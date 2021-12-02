...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Christmas Box Angel Candlelight to take place Monday at local cemetery
CHEYENNE – At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, a Christmas Box Angel Candlelight will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave.
The candlelight is open to all who have lost children, siblings or are grieving a loss. Event organizers ask those who attend to bring a candle and a white flower to leave at the base of the statue.
Based on Richard Paul Evans’ bestselling novel "The Christmas Box," there are more than 120 Christmas Box Angel of Hope statues across the country. In "The Christmas Box," a widow mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument and discovers the precious gifts of life alongside a young struggling family that moves in with her.
Since the book’s release, demand grew for an angel memorial as a place to grieve and heal. The first Angel of Hope statue was dedicated in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 6, 1994, corresponding with the date of the child’s death in "The Christmas Box."
With the face of a child, upturned palms and outstretched wings, the Angel of Hope offers solace to the grieving. The angel stands as a symbol of hope and healing for parents and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.