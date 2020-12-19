CHEYENNE – The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne was filled with holiday spirit on Thursday, Dec. 17 as club families received Christmas presents, bikes, food bags and gift cards, all made possible by generous community partners, according to a news release from the organization.
After a challenging year, the Christmas season represents an opportunity for families to celebrate together and find a much needed sense of joy.
To help ensure that all members and families can partake in the holiday festivities, the club was fortunate to partner with several generous community members and businesses.
With these generous donations, the club’s Christmas elves were able to go shopping for fun, personalized gifts for members in need. These presents ranged from new clothes to sports equipment to art supplies, and they are sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning.
These gifts were distributed along with wrapping paper, gift tags, blankets from Blankets for Laramie County Kids, nourishing food bags, gift cards from the Gobbler Gang and many other Christmas goodies.
In addition to the presents, the club also distributed brand new bicycles, which were generously donated by Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
Families expressed their sincere gratitude for these new bikes, as their children might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike or ride a bike that fits them correctly. Having access to a bike encourages youth to stay active, get outside and develop self-confidence, and thanks to the Cheyenne Fire Rescue, even more children can participate in this fun and fulfilling activity.