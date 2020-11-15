LARAMIE – Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in southeast Wyoming and northwest Colorado are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied to online transactions.
Each permit costs $10 and allows for the cutting of one tree on National Forest System Lands, with a five permit per household limit. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.
The Every Kid Outdoors initiative is offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth- and fifth-graders who have a valid EKO pass. Vouchers for an EKO pass can be obtained at EveryKidOutdoors.gov. For fourth and fifth graders to obtain a free tree permit, visit Recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number (a $2.50 processing fee will be applied).
Some areas of the forest are off limits to tree cutting or may be difficult to access. View regulations or contact the Ranger District in the area where you will be cutting your tree for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions. Be aware that wildfire area closures are still in place. See InciWeb for information on current fire closures.
The Forest Service emphasizes that cutting trees is prohibited in all wilderness areas and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
For more information contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300. Additional information may be found on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland on Twitter, @FS_MBRTB.