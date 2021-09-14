...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Chuck Gray suspends GOP campaign against Liz Cheney
CASPER – State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, announced Tuesday via Facebook that he would suspend his campaign for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gray was one of several Republican challengers to announce a run against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after she voted earlier this year to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Last week, Trump endorsed Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman to succeed Cheney.
“I’m incredibly proud of the successful campaign we’ve run for the last six months,” Gray said on Facebook. “We have gained the support of tens of thousands of Wyomingites, thousands of grassroots donors from across the country, and conservative leaders here and nationally. And we have taken the lead in polling in this pivotal campaign because of our focus on conservative priorities. I’m so grateful for all of the support and encouragement we have received.
“Liz Cheney has betrayed our values. And to counter Liz’s betrayal, our campaign has been focused on advancing Wyoming values. We have focused on issues like election integrity, ending insider corruption, protecting the unborn, protecting the Second Amendment, shrinking the size and scope of government, and stopping the radical Left’s attacks on Wyoming industries.
“Because of these issues, our first and most important goal is to unite to defeat Liz Cheney. With that in mind, I will be suspending my campaign today. I will continue focusing on legislative work, including our effort to call a special session to stop Biden’s unconstitutional, illegal and immoral vaccine mandate. Thank you so much for your support-it has been a pleasure campaigning across our state.”