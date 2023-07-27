CHEYENNE — What compels people to gravitate toward one another is inexplicable. Sometimes, only a fleeting thought or feeling has commandeered their motor function, dragging them closer to some intrinsic bliss of a warm, long-awaited embrace.
Much like the inexplicable, spur-of-the-moment connection between two people, it’s hard not to be overcome with excitement when stumbling across good outdoor cooking.
Food like this brings out the best in people; the Cheyenne Frontier Days chuckwagon cooks have certainly exposed that. On Wednesday evening, five of the 10 chuckwagon crews that are set up on the eastern edge of Frontier Park cook like they’re fixing to feed an army.
Each wagon crew plays a different culinary role — some are responsible for the potatoes, others for the cobbler, beans or biscuits — but it’s the Five D Chuckwagon that’s been tasked with providing steak for the Wednesday night dinner. Brothers Darryl and Darrin Jacobs are crouched over the fire pit, where they’re cooking sets of roughly 20 steaks at a time until there are 120 in total.
“It was easy after you learn the coals,” said Darryl Jacobs, who’s also the secretary of the American Chuck Wagon Association. “You just gotta learn how many coals to put on top, how many on the bottom and how often you need to check it.”
“It’s just like opening your oven at home,” Darrin Jacobs added. “Each time you open it, it’s going to cool down.”
As they cook, visitors stop by the small wooden fence and smile, cracking the usual one-liners like, “Which one’s mine?” or “Is this all for me?” Some even try to buy one hot off the grill, for which the Jacobs brothers, natives of the roughly 400-person east Texas town of Avinger, has to turn them away — this Chuckwagon V.I.P. Dinner sold out in March.
The smoke, infused with an aroma of secretly concocted steak seasoning, wafts through Old Frontier Town, drawing in envious visitors of all ages to watch the Jacobs brothers load cooked slabs of meat into dutch ovens, where they then transport them to the dinner tables just a couple plots over.
“Don’t mind me, it just smells good,” one visitor said after approaching the grill.
“You mean it smells like we did it on purpose?” Doug Jacobs, the patriarch of the family, replied.
“I sure hope so,” the visitor replied. “If that was an accident, I’d like to see what intentional looks like.”
The chuckwagon isn’t their full-time gig — that goes to the Five D Steak House and Meat Market, located in Avinger. Founded in 1997, Darrin and his father, Doug, were two of the first three cooks for the restaurant, along with one other friend.
“The funniest part of it,” Doug Jacobs said, laughing, “was that out of all the folk working that night, there was one experienced person. He had been washing dishes next door.”
Doug isn’t cooking on Wednesday. Instead, he’s brewing coffee over an open flame and listening to Marty Robbins play over the portable speaker. He does recall the first night at the restaurant where, with little to no experience, they ended up serving 140 people.
Now, Five D is one of the premier steakhouses in east Texas.
Cooking by feel
Chuckwagon cooking relies on nuance. Without a temperature gauge, cooks are eyeballing the coals and feeling for the level of heat they’ve come to instinctively know will cook the food to their liking.
“(At the restaurant,) you might have a grill of 40 steaks, but five of them that are medium well and 15 are medium,” Darrin Jacobs said, stepping away from the pit. “Then you got medium rare and rare, so you have to keep up with where you got (the steaks). You learn your hot spot on the grill, because every grill is going to have a hot spot or cold spot.”
This is their third year competing in the CFD Chuckwagon Cookoff, but it comes after several successful outings at the Chuck Wagon Cookoff Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; the Chuck Wagon Gathering at the Chisholm Trail museum in Kingfisher, Oklahoma; and the Chuck Wagon Festival in Oklahoma City, where they served roughly 6,000 people.
They try for eight to 12 chuckwagon events a year, most of them being benefits for museums, military veterans or other charitable ventures. With all their traveling throughout the country, they’ve learned to prepare their food based on the region’s culinary flair.
Western states, like Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, all favor less-seasoned steaks, which, being from east Texas, is far from their traditional method. The Jacobs are more inclined to throw plenty of spices on their meat, and their award-winning desert cobbler is soft and double-crusted, just like Texans and other Southerners like it.
Some heretics of good, hearty food have criticized them for using too much breading on their chicken-fried steak.
“Well, in Texas, that’s what everybody loves,” Darrin Jacobs said.
Many ways to judge
Different aspects of the competition require creative new approaches, like CFD’s “aroma” judging category. There’s also the categories of taste, presentation and texture, separate from the scores that go into the presentation of the chuckwagon itself.
“You got to figure out what can you do to set yourself apart from the other wagons,” Darrin Jacobs said. “Everybody’s getting the same fruit. So, what can I do to make mine look differently? The aroma part — how can I make mine smell better than somebody else’s? What’s the most aromatic cinnamon there is in the world?”
Regardless of taste, being able to cook at CFD is particularly special for the Jacobses. It’s the first year where the entire family has been able to travel to Cheyenne for the rodeo, making this year that much more special.
Demeris Jacobs, Doug’s wife and Darryl and Darrin’s mom, is back in the family’s motorhome, resting. Suanna Jacobs, Darryl’s wife and part-time cook at the chuckwagon, made the trip despite her job with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
This is also the only chuckwagon event where they’re able to dedicate a full 10 days to the craft, rather than one brief weekend. The added time and the prominent location on the Frontier Park grounds allow them to meet all kinds of people and kids passing by.
“Nostalgia,” Darrin said. “It’s on (Darryl’s) bucket list. We’re right on the trail where it all came north.”
