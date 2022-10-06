JACKSON – At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins.
“I use copper to kill with,” said Smith, a shooter with 25 years of hunting under his blaze-orange vest. “It’s better than the lead exploding in the meat,” where it could be ingested by raptors, predators and people.
“I don’t think it’s great for those animals, or your kids or family,” Smith said of lead, which is known to endanger unborn children, cause anemia and damage the kidney and brain.
Brian Prax was another convert here who mostly shuns lead ammo “because of the environmental impacts” of the traditional bullet and shot. Add range shooter Trevor Klein to the group; “I don’t really want to eat meat that’s got lead in it,” the 30-year sportsman said.
In Teton County, where both wildlife conservation and hunting are of high interest, the statements of the three randomly selected shooters might encourage Bryan Bedrosian. The raptor biologist has seen and treated many bald and golden eagles weakened by toxic lead bullet fragments.
As the big game season gets into full swing, Bedrosian’s lead-free advocacy enters its second year under the umbrella of the non-political educational nonprofit Sporting Lead-Free.
“We’re gaining traction,” Bedrosian said in a call from atop a Montana hill where he was trapping eagles.
Sporting Lead-Free, which Bedrosian co-founded, doesn’t advocate for banning lead ammunition or fishing tackle. Instead the group works to edify hunters and anglers about the environmental and health advantages of alternative metals such as copper, along with those metals’ performance relative to lead.
“We’re against regulation and litigation and feel education is the ticket,” said Teton Raptor Center Research Director Bedrosian. The approach helps “steer the conversation away from any type of anti-hunting message or distrust in science,” the organization states.
Boardroom in the field
Many of Sporting Lead-Free’s 35 board members, staffers and ambassadors appear on the organization’s website while field fishing or hunting.
“We want to build a community of hunters and anglers that is in no way anti-hunting or angling,” Bedrosian said. He has studied birds of prey for 20 years, including golden and bald eagles.
The pro-hunting educational approach could help counter responses that promoters of lead-free bullets are deviously using the issue to stop hunting, tread on the Second Amendment and even promote predators like wolves.
Lead ammo is “under attack by many anti-hunting groups whose ultimate goal is to ban hunting,” the National Rifle Association states on its website. “Anti-hunting groups and gun control supporters want lead ammunition banned for hunting to raise the cost of ammunition and, as a result, to dissuade people from participating in hunting and acquiring firearms for that purpose.”
Sidestepping a political trap door allows some hunting groups to accept, if not endorse outright, the use of non-lead ammo.
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers “encourages sportsmen and women to consider the voluntary use of non-lead ammunition and fishing tackle.” It backs using the “best available science” when considering the effects of various elements released into the wild.
Lead ammunition is traditional and was used before copper alloys because of its density, cost and availability.
“Heavier bullets of the same shape [as lighter alloys] will have a higher ballistic coefficient,” or better flight characteristics, David Crandall, a former captain of a U.S. veterans' long-range shooting team, wrote in an email. Crandall has worked as an engineer at the Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in Arco, Idaho.
A lead projectile “drops less and is deflected by cross winds less” than lighter alloy bullets fired at the same velocity, he wrote. An alloy bullet of the same caliber as its lead counterpart must be made longer to weigh as much and carry as much impact force.
That creates a ballistic drawback.
“Longer bullets are less stable and require faster twist rates inside gun barrels,” Crandall wrote, “so to achieve best performance using copper bullets, rifles must be designed and built with faster twist rates.”
Most rifle barrels are built for lead or lead-core bullets, not copper or copper alloy bullets, he says. That’s just one of many factors that can spread skepticism.
Prax still fires hand-loaded .338 Lapua magnum cartridges with lead bullets in his purpose-built long-range rifle, which he uses mostly in competitions. There’s no non-lead market cartridge that meets those needs, he said.
But the availability of factory non-lead ammunition, the ballistics of those rounds over normal hunting distances and the success he’s seen in downing big game all support his decision to switch to non-lead bullets for most hunting.
For his hunting rifles — a .30-06 and a 6.5 mm Creedmoor — “there’s adequate ammo that’s lead-free to achieve the ballistics.
“I’ve had enough success with non-lead to not be concerned,” Prax said. “I would encourage hunters to hunt without lead bullets.”
Chef and a bullet
Hunter Will Bradof and his wife, Jennifer, own two successful Jackson restaurants at which the source of their meats and produce is paramount.
His passion for food spurs him to source in a way that eliminates companies that are abusing feedlots.
This “came full circle as to how I felt about harvesting an animal,” he said about his 21 years in hunting. This fall he has already packed an antelope and a deer into his “organized freezer” that helps feed his wife and three children.
After starting his hunting years ago with lead, Bradof switched to copper. Newspaper articles, give-aways of non-lead ammunition by conservation groups, non-lead requirements in Grand Teton National Park’s elk reduction program and an encouragement to use non-toxic bullets on the National Elk Refuge hunt added to his awareness.
“I read the description of what lead can do when it fragments,” he said, referring to an outcome that worries many non-lead hunters.
That’s the worry about spreading small lead particles, some undetectable to the eye, through game meat. Copper bullets don’t break up that way, and they aren’t toxic.
When butchering an animal killed with a lead bullet, Bradof used to wonder what to do with suspect meat trimmed from around a wound.
Bradof doesn’t want to be spreading lead into the environment of the area’s wildlife, he said. Doubts linger.
“I’ve definitely noticed it’s a less-impactful shot,” he said of copper. On elk, “every kill-shot with lead, I’ve always had an exit wound. With the copper, I want to say [there were] zero.”
Bradof hasn’t lost a wounded animal, however.
Ultimate ballistics
Long-range shooting expert Scott Austin seconds Bradof’s last observation. A 50-year hunter, he shares his expertise through Shepard Humphries’s Jackson Hole Shooting Experience.
“I have taken deer, antelope, elk, moose and bison with all-copper bullets,” since converting from lead about a dozen years ago, he wrote in an email. “In my experience, they are every bit as accurate.”
He’s never lost an animal, he said. “Much of this has to do with selecting the proper caliber/bullet for the job and most importantly, shot placement.”
Manufacturers are refining the design of copper bullets, he said, noting Cutting Edge, Nosler E-tips, Hammer Hunter and Barnes.
“You don’t get near [as much of] the peripheral meat damage, sometimes referred to as ‘bloodshot,’ that you do with lead-core,” he said of copper bullets. “Therefore, less meat loss.”
Austin oversaw Shooting-Experience founder Humphries’s long-distance shooting record last month, when Humphries hit an 8-inch target 4.4 miles away. Humphries’s declaration about that shot might put much of the debate to rest.
“The bullet that we used when we set the world record a couple of weeks ago,” Humphries wrote in an email, “was a monolithic copper bullet.”
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.