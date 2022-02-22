CHEYENNE – Legislators declined to redraw district lines in south Cheyenne during a committee meeting Tuesday, despite resident requests to do so.
The neighborhood of Fox Farm Road and College Drive should be in House District 12, Wyoming resident Sabrina King told the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee during public testimony on House Bill 100, "Redistricting of the legislature." She said a portion of the South Greeley Highway area also should be in HD 12.
“Those two parts have significant populations and really should be in the south Cheyenne district,” King said. “What is east of South Greeley Highway should be in HD 42, and west of South Greeley Highway should be in HD 43.”
King works for the ACLU of Wyoming, but said she was not speaking in her official capacity. Instead, she identified herself as an advocate for south Cheyenne residents who could not make it to the meeting. The request to fix district lines in Cheyenne is a simple one, she said, and would leave the entire statewide plan within the allowable 5% deviation.
But it would put Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, who represents HD 12, in the same district as Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, who represents HD 42.
“The reality is that (our proposed) map does put two current sitting House representatives in the same House district,” King said. “Citizens of south Cheyenne were told time and time again that that was simply not an acceptable thing to happen, despite that, in reality, when you look at the map and what it looks like right now versus what it could look like, the map does make a lot more sense.”
The committee asked Styvar, who was in the audience, to speak about the potential changes.
“This puts me back in, running against another incumbent, which is Rep. Blackburn,” he said.
The first map that resulted in 62 representatives and 31 senators to come out of the redistricting process kept both representatives in their own districts, he continued. That plan was amended last week in the House, when Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, proposed an amendment that removed a shared district between Laramie and Goshen Counties. That required an additional 2,200 Wyoming residents to be absorbed back into Laramie County boundaries.
The 62-31 plan, before being amended, Styvar said, took only a corner off HD 12 and put that into HD 44, which is represented by Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne.
“(The previous map) kept me in my district, on the bottom half from I-80, I-80 south Albany County to (U.S. Highway) 85, took a partial corner off of the top, I believe, for Rep. (Romero-)Martinez’s district,” Styvar said. “The south has grown up, and that is all my comments.”
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who co-chairs the Joint Corporations Committee with Rep. Dan Zwontizer, R-Cheyenne, asked King where she lives and how she came to be representing the south Cheyenne area. King said she lives outside of Lander and was asked by local residents to represent them. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the Laramie County legislators are familiar with the south Cheyenne constituency.
“They have appeared at every single one of our public meetings with prepared maps and plans,” she said. “I think for purposes of this session they all have day jobs, and recognized that this issue was coming to the session and sought professional assistance. … It is a real constituency that exists in south Cheyenne that is pushing for this. It is not made up.”
King concluded by asking, again, that the Senate committee consider re-examining the map.
“It could be a very small, very simple fix, but we believe it would be better for Laramie County,” she said.
The committee did not vote on an amendment to change the south Cheyenne map, and instead went on to approve HB 100 with the regions drawn without resident-requested changes.
Statewide impacts
As proposed, the 62-31 plan would create two new House districts. The first, HD 62, would be shared between Natrona and Converse counties. The other, HD 61, would be in Laramie County, located on the east side of Cheyenne. According to the draft legislation, HD 62 would be paired with HD 6 in Converse County, where the new Senate District 2 would be. An added Senate District 31 would be paired with HD 4 in Platte County and HD 10 in Laramie County.
Sheridan/Johnson counties
Last week, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, brought an amendment to HB 100 during Committee of the Whole that would allow a sparsely populated area in northern Wyoming, largely comprised of Sheridan County School District 3 and the communities of Arvada and Clearmont, to be kept inside of their current district, rather than be moved to Campbell County. The 62-31 plan moved that area to Campbell County to keep it within the allowable standard deviation.
Crago said last week that constituents in the area were willing to be “underrepresented” to continue to vote with their community of interest, rather than being moved to a voting block outside of their region.
“Our argument, from our particular neighborhood, is that we are trying to keep political subdivisions together, as are other counties,” Crago said. “We are just wanting to keep Sheridan and Johnson counties whole, as they have been for the last long time.
“All those people in Arvada and Clearmont do business in Sheridan and Johnson counties,” Crago continued. “Very few of them go to Campbell County to do business.”
Crago’s amendment passed a voice vote in the House last week, but Driskill brought an amendment to the Senate committee to undo it, thus bringing the Sheridan/Johnson counties area back into deviation. His amendment passed in committee Tuesday morning.
“We have plowed this ground in previous meetings,” Driskill said. “Somebody gets hurt under every plan. We have gone through 40 or 50 plans, and under every plan, there is one or two regions that come out losers. That is what we are doing here, picking winners and losers.”
In the Senate Friday, a bill that would have begin the process of creating an independent redistricting committee failed on an introductory vote, 21-9.