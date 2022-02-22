CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Board of Adjustment.

There is currently one unexpired position available with a term that ends Dec. 31, 2024. The individual appointed to the Board of Adjustment will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term.

The Board of Adjustment is the appointed body of the city responsible for appeals and quasi-judicial decisions under the zoning regulations. The board has the authority to review and make the final decision on zoning variances, conditional use approvals, and appeals of administrative decisions. Additionally, the Board has the authority to hear appeals and affirm, modify or overrule the final decision on site plans, temporary use approvals, administrative use approvals and administrative adjustments.

Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office via email to hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone, 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. March 11.

