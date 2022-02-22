...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
City accepting applications for Board of Adjustment opening
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Board of Adjustment.
There is currently one unexpired position available with a term that ends Dec. 31, 2024. The individual appointed to the Board of Adjustment will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term.
The Board of Adjustment is the appointed body of the city responsible for appeals and quasi-judicial decisions under the zoning regulations. The board has the authority to review and make the final decision on zoning variances, conditional use approvals, and appeals of administrative decisions. Additionally, the Board has the authority to hear appeals and affirm, modify or overrule the final decision on site plans, temporary use approvals, administrative use approvals and administrative adjustments.
Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office via email to hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone, 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. March 11.