CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Community Action of Laramie County Board. There is currently one position available to serve a three-year term. Appointees will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term.
The Community Action of Laramie County Board represents the needs of the community as a whole; to stimulate a better focusing of both public and private resources, upon the goal of enabling low-income persons to attain the skills, knowledge and motivation to secure the opportunities needed for them to become self-sufficient. The board acts as a catalyst to make the community more responsive to the needs and interests of the poor by mobilizing resources and maintaining every effort to guarantee that the resources, once mobilized, are not reduced or eliminated.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone at 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2.