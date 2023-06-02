CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Public Transit Advisory Board and three vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority Board.

Online and PDF applications are available at cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 15.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus