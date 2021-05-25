CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Downtown Development Authority Board.
There are currently three positions available: two soon-to-be expired terms ending June 30, and one unexpired term ending on June 6, 2023. Appointees will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term.
The DDA board is a volunteer board of directors committed to the improvement and revitalization of downtown Cheyenne. The board establishes the long-term vision, and the four DDA committees (Urban Design, Downtown Beautification, Marketing and Economic Development) serve to assist in accomplishing those defined objectives.
The only requirement to serve on the board is that a majority of the DDA board members – except any member from the city's governing body – shall reside, be a lessee or own property in the downtown development district. (A map of the district boundaries can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/dda.)
Online and PDF applications are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and at the link above. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office via email hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. June 18.